Mavs Analysis: Kidd-Gilchrist and Hollis-Jefferson Ideas at NBA Trade Deadline

“It's 'turn over every rock,' and then turn it over three more times just to make sure,” said GM Donnie Nelson - playing "fireman'' - on the Mavs Step Back Podcast when talking about the nature of trade season.

With just five days remaining until the NBA trade deadline, that appears to be exactly what is happening, as Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News and Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer are reporting that the Dallas Mavericks are thinking about adding a wing defender.

More specifically, Townsend notes that Dallas has "kicked tires" on Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and Toronto Raptors' Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

Our analysis of the conceptKidd-Gilchrist is a big wing/forward combo player who is an excellent defender (he has an individual defensive rating of 95.0 this season with the Hornets). The downside with MKG, however, is that he's a liability on the offensive end, averaging four points in 13 minutes per game, while shooting just 34 percent from the field and 29 percent from deep.

Although I'm not exactly 'over-the-moon' for either of these hypothetical trade options, Hollis-Jefferson intrigues me slightly more than MKG does. I wouldn't characterize Hollis-Jefferson as a 'two-way' player, but he does at least produce something on offense while also being a very good defender. In nearly 20 minutes per game for the Raptors this season, Hollis-Jefferson is averaging nearly eight points, five rebounds and two assists while having an individual defensive rating of 101.9. The Mavs got an up-close look at Hollis-Jefferson's potential when he scored a season-high 18 points against them while helping the Raptors come all the way back from a 30-point deficit to win.

As the trade deadline clock winding down, expect the Mavs to continue to 'turn over every rock,' and hopefully, with players like Robert Covington, Danilo Gallanari and Bogdan Bogdanovic, 'turn it over three more times just to make sure.'