Mavs BREAKING: Nikola Jokic Enters Health Protocol Ahead of Nuggets at Dallas Double-Header
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks weekend schedule includes an odd treat, as the Denver Nuggets are scheduled to be at the AAC for a “double-header” of sorts.
But now comes word that Luka Doncic might not get to face off against fellow star Nikola Jokic as the Nuggets’ perennial MVP candidate on Tuesday was entered into the NBA’s health-and-safety protocol.
Jokic, the two-time reigning MVP, is averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists in 13 games this season for Denver, which is 9-4 this season and winners of five of its last six.
Jokic will definitely miss Wednesday’s Denver home game against the New York Knicks and will be monitored as it relates to his return.
Mavs Ex Tim Hardaway Sr. Apologizes for Warriors TV 'Rape' Joke
Former Mavs and NBA star Tim Hardaway Sr. - in an attempt to be funny, or clever, or provocative, or something - made a "rape'' joke on TV, and has apologized.
Chauncey Billups on Guarding Luka Doncic: 'Toughest Cover In The NBA'
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups described Luka Doncic as being the 'toughest cover in the league' after a recent matchup against the Dallas Mavericks.
Mavs Should Be Interested If Rockets’ Eric Gordon Wants Trade
The Houston Rockets' 15-year veteran took his frustration to Twitter on Monday night. What could this mean for Eric Gordon's future in Houston?
Following Wednesday’s game, Denver travels to Dallas for the two-game set against the Mavericks, with the games slated for Friday and Sunday against a Luka-led Mavs team that is presently 7-5.
Doncic is also an MVP candidate on a regular basis and this year is averaging 34.3 points, 8.7 rebounds 8.1 assists per game.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Mavericks? Click Here.