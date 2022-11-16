Skip to main content

Mavs BREAKING: Nikola Jokic Enters Health Protocol Ahead of Nuggets at Dallas Double-Header

Mavs’ Luka Doncic against fellow star Nikola Jokic? Right now, the Nuggets’ perennial MVP candidate on Tuesday was entered into the NBA’s health-and-safety protocol.
DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks weekend schedule includes an odd treat, as the Denver Nuggets are scheduled to be at the AAC for a “double-header” of sorts.

But now comes word that Luka Doncic might not get to face off against fellow star Nikola Jokic as the Nuggets’ perennial MVP candidate on Tuesday was entered into the NBA’s health-and-safety protocol.

Jokic, the two-time reigning MVP, is averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists in 13 games this season for Denver, which is 9-4 this season and winners of five of its last six.

Jokic will definitely miss Wednesday’s Denver home game against the New York Knicks and will be monitored as it relates to his return.

Following Wednesday’s game, Denver travels to Dallas for the two-game set against the Mavericks, with the games slated for Friday and Sunday against a Luka-led Mavs team that is presently 7-5.

Doncic is also an MVP candidate on a regular basis and this year is averaging 34.3 points, 8.7 rebounds 8.1 assists per game.

