Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mavs Coach Carlisle: COVID-19 Hitting NBA 'A Blessing In Disguise'

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - "This is a dynamic business,'' Dallas Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle says. "But we're very much in this is uncharted territory. And this is a different kind of time.''

"This time'' is of course about COVID-19, and Carlisle's world view - while certainly extending well beyond basketball - takes us to a place of wisdom as he believes the NBA's ground-floor involvement in the coronavirus was "a blessing in disguise.''

"In some ways, maybe it's the best thing that could've happened to us as a league (and) as a country,'' Carlisle tells 105.3 The Fan's "Shan & RJ,'' meaning the high-profile manner in which Utah's Rudy Gobert's contraction of COVID-19 became public, on the same night the Denver-at-Dallas game was on national TV. "Things got very real very quickly. ... That night, (NBA commissioner) Adam Silver took the lead and suspended our season indefinitely. play ... Had we continued to play another game or two, the way this thing ended up, the world could be pointed in a different place right now.

"So, some things maybe turn out to be a blessing.''

The NBA’s coronavirus suspension is now entering its second month. There is talk of the league currently preparing a 25-day “back-to-basketball plan,” but at the same time, Carlisle notes that Silver says "No decisions will be made until at least May.''

It’s not yet clear whether a re-started 2019-20 NBA season might pick up with the completion of the regular season or jump straight into a playoff format - and what that format might be.

"If and when we continue, the start-up will be a challenge, too,'' Carlisle says. "I think we all just gotta try to keep our eye on the ball and understand the big picture for what's best for the world, the country, society. And sports will take care of itself.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wings WNBA Draft Primer: Dallas Will Reload With Bundle Of Early Picks

Wings WNBA Draft Primer: Dallas Will Reload With Bundle Of Early Picks In The Friday, April 17 Event

Dorothy Gentry

Fight! Porzingis Names His 3 Favorite Athletes of All-Time

Fight! Fight! Dallas Mavericks Star Kristaps Porzingis Names His 3 Favorite Athletes of All-Time

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Do The Dirk & Nash Imitators Even Watch the Mavs?

Whitt's End: Do The Dirk & Nash Imitators Even Watch the Dallas Mavericks? Our DFW Sports Notebook Featuring Mike Rhyner, The Cowboys and 'Modern Family'

Richie Whitt

NBA Players Will Get Full April 15 Paychecks (And Apparently Need Them)

This Isn't A Story About 'Sympathy,' Just About a COVID-19 Factoid: NBA Star CJ McCollum: Says One-Third of Players Living 'Paycheck to Paycheck' ... And Now An April 15 Payday Update

Mike Fisher

Tamika Catchings On The Hall of Fame, Her Hearing And The Heart of Kobe

DFW Product Tamika Catchings Talks About Her Entry Into The Hall of Fame, Her Hearing Challenge And The Heart of Her Late Friend Kobe Bryant

Dorothy Gentry

Mark Cuban Offers Semi-Scientific Hope: Maybe 'Sports Returns In June'

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Continues To Learn and Lead, and Says (With Semi-Scientific Hope) That Maybe 'Sports Can Return In June'

Mike Fisher

Where Does Mavs Mark Cuban Rank Among World's Billionaires?

Where Does Dallas Mavs Boss Mark Cuban - Almost As Famous For His Philanthropy As He Is For Sports - Rank Among World's Billionaires? Forbes Has The (Huge) Numbers

Mike Fisher

Dr. Fauci - An American Hero - Was A Baller

Heroes Are Real People, Too. COVID-19 Evidence? Dr. Anthony Fauci Was A Baller

Mike Fisher

NBA Stars Playing H.O.R.S.E.? Yes, Please. Starring Luka Doncic? Yes, Please.

NBA Stars Playing H.O.R.S.E.? Yes, Please. LeBron and The Greek Freak and Harden? Fine. But Starring Luka Doncic? Yes, Please.

Mike Fisher

Picking The Dallas Mavericks All-Time Starting 5

Picking The Dallas Mavericks All-Time Starting 5: Dirk, And Then How Many Arguments, Really?

Mike Fisher

by

Marksmav's