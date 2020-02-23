Mavs Demand A Recount! Dallas Files NBA Protest Over Loss, Wants to Replay Final 9.7 Seconds

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are filing a protest with the NBA regarding the end of their 111-107 loss at Atlanta on Saturday night, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times.

The Mavs want to replay the final 9.7 seconds of the game after a controversial call - well, after a lot of controversial calls - but at least one involving a John Collins basket that helped seal the Hawks’ win.

The Mavs, per Stein, will also ask the NBA to review the first possession of the game, when a violent foul against Jalen Brunson caused him to leave the game yet went unpunished.

But the late play was key: With time running out in Saturday’s game, Dorian Finney-Smith blocked a Trae Young shot attempt. Collins grabbed the offensive rebound and scored, but a goal-tend was initially called on the blocked shot. While the goal-tend was waved off, Collins’ basket was allowed to stand.

The Mavs' view: That's a "misapplication of the rules.''

Mavs owner Mark Cuban then engaged in a rant on social media and with the assembled media regarding the officiating. (Cuban's problem with the refs goes deeper than simply one or two calls, as DBcom writes here.)

Such filings have occurred before, but the NBA decision to replay a segment of a game has happened only rarely. More likely to be handled by NBA commissioner Adam Silver: A massive fine of Cuban for his rant ... but then maybe some behind-the-curtain discussions on how to fix the problems.