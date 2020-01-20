Dallas Basketball
Mavs Ex Chandler Parsons Has 'Severe Injuries' After Allegedly Being Victimized In Drunk-Driving Crash

Mike Fisher

Former Dallas Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons' career is in jeopardy, say his attorneys, following a recent car accident involving an allegedly drunk driver that has Parsons now dealing with "multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation and a torn labrum," according to a statement.

Parsons, now a member of the Hawks, was apparently driving home from practice in Atlanta on the afternoon of Jan. 15 when his vehicle was struck by a driver who was arrested for drinking and driving.

The attorneys, John Morgan and Nick Panagakis, said the driver caused a three-car crash and was charged with DUI. They add that as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash, Parsons's NBA career could be "potentially ending."

"Chandler was in peak physical condition at the time of the wreck," the statement said, per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes. "He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health, and at this time, his ability to return to play is unclear. Our focus right now is on helping him make a full recovery, while we also work to hold any and all responsible parties accountable."

Following the car accident, Parsons was diagnosed with a concussion and whiplash and was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol.

Parsons, while dealing with other injuries, has only played in five games for the Hawks this season after having moved to the Grizzlies following a high-profile stint in Dallas from 2014 to 2016.

