Will Klay Thompson Return Against Mavericks?

Klay Thompson didn't see the Chase Center floor Sunday when the Dallas Mavericks rallied to beat the Golden State Warriors 107-101.

Will the sharpshooter return Thursday night for the rematch at American Airline Center? The injury update Wednesday came directly from Steph Curry's Splash Brother.

“I’m playing. I didn’t come all the way to Dallas to watch," Thompson told reporters after the Warriors' practice in Dallas.



Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson last appeared Feb. 24 against the Portland Trail Blazers, tallying 18 points, five rebounds and two assists. He went 4 of 7 (57.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

Golden State (43-19) will surely be motivated after blowing a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter Sunday. Thompson's presence will surely help.

"We did not maintain our grit down the stretch," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "We just let our momentum get away from us. ... We can't just say, 'Oh well, when Draymond [Green] and Andre [Iguodala] get back we will be better.'

"It doesn't matter who's out there. We've got to get better executing under pressure and maintaining competence."

Among the factors that helped the Mavs (37-25) to mount an unlikely comeback was Jason Kidd deploying a small-ball lineup. Green being out made it easier for Dallas to go small.

"We tried a few different combinations to try to regain the momentum and we just couldn't find anything," Kerr said. "When they went small, we didn't respond. We missed some open shots and they just seized the momentum."

The Mavericks, winners in eight of their last 10 games, are coming off a 109-104 win at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.