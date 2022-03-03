Skip to main content

Will Klay Thompson Return Against Mavericks?

Warriors guard traveled to Dallas for Thursday night's showdown

Klay Thompson didn't see the Chase Center floor Sunday when the Dallas Mavericks rallied to beat the Golden State Warriors 107-101.

Will the sharpshooter return Thursday night for the rematch at American Airline Center? The injury update Wednesday came directly from Steph Curry's Splash Brother. 

“I’m playing. I didn’t come all the way to Dallas to watch," Thompson told reporters after the Warriors' practice in Dallas. 

USATSI_17783908
USATSI_17783909
USATSI_17783906

Thompson last appeared Feb. 24 against the Portland Trail Blazers, tallying 18 points, five rebounds and two assists. He went 4 of 7 (57.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

Golden State (43-19) will surely be motivated after blowing a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter Sunday. Thompson's presence will surely help. 

Recommended Articles

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
Play

Will Klay Thompson Return Against Mavericks?

Warriors guard traveled to Dallas for Thursday night's showdown

By Grant Afseth
1 minute ago
1 minute ago
kobe dirk
Play

Mavs Rival, Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Had Deal to Join TNT

Charles Barkley revealed Kobe Bryant signed to join the NBA on TNT crew

By Lance Roberson
23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago
USATSI_17805738
Play

Did LeBron James' Lakers 'Quit' Against Dallas Mavericks?

NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Dwayne Wade call out Lakers' lack of effort

By Grant Afseth
34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago

"We did not maintain our grit down the stretch," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "We just let our momentum get away from us. ... We can't just say, 'Oh well, when Draymond [Green] and Andre [Iguodala] get back we will be better.'

"It doesn't matter who's out there. We've got to get better executing under pressure and maintaining competence."

Among the factors that helped the Mavs (37-25) to mount an unlikely comeback was Jason Kidd deploying a small-ball lineup. Green being out made it easier for Dallas to go small. 

"We tried a few different combinations to try to regain the momentum and we just couldn't find anything," Kerr said. "When they went small, we didn't respond. We missed some open shots and they just seized the momentum."

The Mavericks, winners in eight of their last 10 games, are coming off a 109-104 win at the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. 

Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
News

Will Klay Thompson Return Against Mavericks?

By Grant Afseth
1 minute ago
kobe dirk
News

Mavs Rival, Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Had Deal to Join TNT

By Lance Roberson
23 minutes ago
USATSI_17805738
News

Did LeBron James' Lakers 'Quit' Against Dallas Mavericks?

By Grant Afseth
34 minutes ago
mav jazz kidd yell mask
News

Jason Kidd Expects LeBron and Lakers To Turn It Around

By Grant Afseth
51 minutes ago
USATSI_17805741
News

Mavs Donuts: Dallas Outlasts LeBron's Lakers, Social Media Reacts to Luka Dunk

By Lance Roberson
6 hours ago
lebron luka 3
News

Luka Doncic's Mavs Make Lakers' LeBron 'Feel Like Poop'

By Mike Fisher
9 hours ago
USATSI_17805733
News

'Taking the Crown': Luka Tops LeBron, Mavs Take Down Feisty Lakers

By Dalton Trigg
19 hours ago
luka dunk
News

WATCH: Luka Doncic Skies for Major Put-Back Dunk vs. Lakers

By DallasBasketball.com Staff
20 hours ago