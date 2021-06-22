Mavs Donuts: Porzingis Rumored Trade Names: How Realistic?

If the Dallas Mavericks do end up looking to trade Kristaps Porzingis in the NBA offseason, who could they potentially target?

DALLAS - It has already been an offseason of significant change for the Dallas Mavericks with Donnie Nelson and Rick Carlisle both gone from their long-held positions. Could more change be on the horizon in terms of a Kristaps Porzingis trade?

It's reasonable as to why the conclusion would be reached that trading Porzingis is the right move in a vacuum. Even while playing alongside Luka Doncic, he proved to be incapable of combating small ball with an inability to post-up mismatches and being ineffective defending out in space.

READ MORE: Did 'Shadow GM' Voulgaris Push Carlisle Out as Mavs Coach?

There is plenty of room to debate whether it's worthwhile to trade Porzingis, though. The Clippers proved to be a particularly troubling matchup due to their small ball capabilities, which also ended up being too much for the top-seeded Utah Jazz.

Would it be wise to sell-low on Porzingis after losing a playoff series that made it to the Western Conference Finals? There were undoubtedly shortcomings but he still provides value against traditional big men and that's helpful during in most contexts.

It could be wise to have Porzingis restore some of his value before next year's trade deadline. Unless, of course, both sides want a fresh start, then the landscape of the situation changes.

READ MORE: Coach Cal? Becky Hammond? Betting Odds Revealed For Next Mavericks Head Coach

With the lack of trade value that Kristaps Porzingis has at the moment, superstars or All-Stars are simply not going to be attainable in a trade. The Mavericks lack the draft assets to put together a compelling overall trade package, too.

Here are some players around the league who have been mentioned in trade rumors. Could some be potential options in a Porzingis trade?

DONUT 1. Zion Williamson, F, New Orleans Pelicans

Not happening. It would take a team with an insane stash of NBA Draft picks to make a deal work, if it were even on the table. Think the Oklahoma City Thunder, not the Mavs.

DONUT 2. Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers

A superstar like Damian Lillard would need to request to be traded. If he were to do so, the Mavericks just do not have an elite young player or collection of premium NBA Draft assets to offer.

DONUT 3. Bradley Beal, G, Washington Wizards

This is another case of a high-level player being out of the Mavericks' reach in terms of a potential trade package. Many other teams would have greater assets to offer.

DONUT 4. Karl-Anthony Towns, C, Minnesota Timberwolves

While this would be another fun one, the Timberwolves haven't signaled they are going to rebuild. Anthony Edwards will have a full offseason to develop and the team is healthy, so pulling the plug now isn't happening.

DONUT 5. Ben Simmons, F, Philadelphia 76ers

From the 76ers' perspective, the team has already seen what happens when surrounding Joel Embiid with another center during the Al Horford experience. That didn't work ... so why move an elite defender in Ben Simmons in exchange for Porzingis?

DONUT 6. C.J. McCollum, G, Portland Trail Blazers

Think from the Trail Blazers' perspective, the priority would be to address their terrible defense if C.J. McCollum were to be traded. Making a move for Porzingis would undoubtedly not help in that regard, while at the same time weakening their offense.

DONUT 7. Andrew Wiggins, F, Golden State Warriors

There have been scenarios mentioning Andrew Wiggins as a potential trade target in a Porzingis swap in the past, but trade values have since changed. With the way the playoffs has shown the value of small ball, Draymond Green and James Wiseman is enough for a combination, so Porzingis wouldn't be attractive.

DONUT 8. Lauri Markkanen, F/C, Restricted Free Agent



There have already been rumors linking Lauri Markkanen to the Mavericks due to his interest in playing for them. His shooting ability would be welcomed, but he has almost the exact limitations as Porzingis. The appeal would be using the difference in Markkanen's salary...but that's still not an ideal option.

DONUT 9. Kemba Walker, G, OKC Thunder

Assuming the Thunder intend to continue the long-term rebuilding process, re-routing Kemba Walker to a new team is a genuine possibility. There are obvious concerns with Walker's health that would need to be weighed before pursuing.

DONUT 10. Lonzo Ball, G, Restricted Free Agent

It would be costly to entice Lonzo Ball to sign with the Mavericks and the Pelicans have the ability to match any offer sheet he signs. It would take a sign-and-trade to get something done. He has improved his 3-point jumper but remains a non-factor as a shot creator. New Orleans could use a stretch-five, so this is at least viable.

DONUT 11. P.J. Washington, F/C, Charlotte Hornets

A team with a lot of cap space and a need for a long-term answer in the frontcourt is the ideal trade partner for the Mavericks in a Kristaps Porzingis swap. A deal centered around P.J. Washington would likely be the headline for a potential return.

DONUT 12. Myles Turner, C, Indiana Pacers

A direct swap for Myles Turner involving Porzingis appears highly unlikely given the Pacers would need to resolve their logjam in the frontcourt with a move involving the NBA's leading shot blocker. However, a creative three-team trade could be intriguing depending on what ends up going to Indiana.

READ MORE: Former Mavs Coach Carlisle Job Search: Why Not Celtics?