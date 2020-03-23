Dallas Basketball
Mavs Meals: Players Plan To Feed DFW Coronavirus First Responders

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - It's almost becoming a redundancy - but a fantastic one. Once again, owner Mark Cuban and his Dallas Mavericks on putting themselves on the "front line'' of helpers by feeding COVID-19 first responders, who are on the front line in a very serious way in the fight against the coronavirus.

Per Dallas Morning News reporter Brad Townsend, the guys in the locker room have pledged to take daily turns providing meals for the overworked folks at places like hospitals, mobile testing sites and emergency centers.

Cuban has been at the fore in words and deeds. Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell teamed up with the owner with a $500,000 donation to the local fight. And this "Mavs Meals'' program? Seth Curry was one of the trigger-men with his purchase of 115 dinners from a local restaurant early in the weekend, which was then presented to the first-responder workerss at the mobile testing site and Dallas emergency ops center.

Next up was Mavs center Kristaps Porzingis, who was to foot the bill for a Sunday round of meals.

Cuban's Mavs franchise, and now, really, all around the NBA, are part of a vibe that in their own small - or maybe large - way that is designed to add some calm and some sanity to an insane situation. In talking over the years with Cuban about his charitable spirit, he's often explained to DallasBasketball.com that part of the idea is to let the good deeds be known as a way of inspiring the rest of us to pitch in.

And the Dallas Mavericks are again doing just that.

