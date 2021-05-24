Mavs NBA Playoffs: How Maxi Kleber ‘Beat’ Kawhi in Clippers ‘Dunk Contest’

Mavs Talk: Kleber isn't denying Leonard's impressive work, saying, “It was an amazing dunk ... But it’s not going to hold me back (from attempting to defend). ... I would do it every time.”

ESPN and the Los Angeles Clippers and most everybody else on social media who is caught up in fake machismo turned it into a meme: Kawhi Leonard dunked. ... and scored. Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber defended. ... and got "posterized.''

And then a trio of Clippers seemed to taunt the "defeated'' Kleber as he collected himself on the Staples Center floor.

Except ... Saturday’s Game 1 matchup between the Luka Doncic-led Mavs and Clippers was won by Dallas, 113-103. So what was the big deal?

“I’ve got dunked on before, so this is not going to affect the game,'' Kleber said. "It’s two points ...''

Yup. Two points. In a game Dallas won by 10 points.

Kleber isn't denying Leonard's impressive work, saying, "It was an amazing dunk ... But it's not going to hold me back (from attempting to defend). ... I would do it every time."

And in that sense, the "winner'' of the Game 1 "dunk contest'' was ... Maxi Kleber.

Now let's hear Mavs Talk:

Carlisle on Porzingis:

"I thought Porzingis was very patient. He's got a top-5 player in the world guarding him. That's how much respect they have for him, with Kawhi Leonard."

Doncic on ESPN following the win:

"I forgot how much it's fun to play in the playoffs."

Porzingis on his off night:

"I had an off night tonight, and we were still able to get the win. ... I'm sure they're going to make some adjustments, but we're also going to get better."

Finney-Smith on Ivica Zubac guarding him throughout Game 1:

"I think either me or Maxi is going to be happy when he's guarding because we're going to get shots."

Maxi on that dunk and the taunting:

“I think the stare-down should have been a technical foul in my opinion, but that’s not my decision. But I didn’t really care. I get up and I try to keep playing, and we kept playing. Stuff like that happens.”

Game 2 is set to tip off on Tuesday, May 24 at 9:30 p.m. CST.

