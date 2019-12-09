Dallas Basketball
Mavs Star Luka Doncic Thinks it's 'Something Special' To Be Sports Illustrated's 'Breakout Star of the Year'

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks small forward Luka Doncic has been named Sports Illustrated's 2019 Breakout of the Year. And DallasBasketball.com asked the Mavs young standout about his reaction to the honor.

“When I heard about it I was happy, it was something special,” Doncic told DallasBasketball.com. “I appreciate everyone from 'Sports Illustrated' awarding that to me. It’s something that motivates me and I want to keep it going.”

As SI.com writes ...

Each year, sports fans witness a performance that someday we’ll look back on as the moment that a star was born. SI’s Breakout of the Year—honorees in recent years have been Alvin Kamara, Joel Embiid and Francisco Lindor—recognizes that spirit of achievement and arrival. These are players who have displayed significant growth since their previous year in the league and this year, that honor goes to the Mavericks’ sophomore superstar.

After being honored as player of the month for October and November, the 20-year-old owns the record for the most triple-doubles by a player before his 21st birthday in NBA history and currently leads the NBA in triple-doubles. Through 19 games in 2019–20, Doncic ranks third in the league in scoring (30.6 per), second in assists (9.6 per) and 15th in rebounding (9.9 per).

He also entered Sunday's visit from the Kings riding a streak of 15 consecutive games with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists, which is tied for the fourth-longest such streak since the ABA-NBA merger (1976-77). Only Michael Jordan (18-game streak) and Russell Westbrook (16 and 17-game streaks) have produced longer such streaks since the merger.

The second-year Slovenian has led the Mavericks to a second-in-the-West success record so far this season following a standout rookie campaign last year, which saw him win the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award.

The awards keep rolling in for Luka ... with NBA MVP talk next on the agenda.

