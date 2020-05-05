Mavs G Jalen Brunson Reveals His Post-Surgery Fate

DALLAS - The NBA and the Dallas Mavericks don’t know if their 2019-20 season can be resumed. But guard Jalen Brunson seems to know his fate.

“If (the NBA season re-)started in June, I don't think so,” Brunson said of a return to the floor following shoulder surgery. “As much as I would want to, as much as I'd try to force them to let me play, I don't think it would be a possibility.”

Brunson, the second-year rotation player on a Luka Doncic-keyed Mavs team that was playoff-bound, explained to “K & C Masterpiece” on 105.3 The Fan that the NBA’s layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic won’t be of much help to him in terms of timing.

When the NBA stopped play on March 11, Brunson was also resting and rehabbing due to a shoulder injury he had previously sustained. But upon the league’s decision to halt play, he elected to have surgery on what was diagnosed as a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

“It’s definitely going well,” said Brunson of the rehab in general.

While Brunson’s season is in doubt, the NBA as a whole is in wait-and-see mode. A potential June re-start? A cancelation of the season? A solution in between?

So much remains unknown.

“I have had some doctor checkups,” said Brunson of doing everything in his power to get ready. “I've had to go into the doctor's office, had to get checked in for like 20 minutes to make sure I didn't have a fever, washing my hands ... (I’m) getting some range of motion back and we're just progressing that way."