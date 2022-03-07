NBA Notebook: Jokic Makes MVP Push, Tatum's Epic Duel & Barrett's Rise

DallasBasketball.com keep ours readers updated on topics around the NBA, because you never know what potentially intersects with the Dallas Mavericks

The NBA Sunday slate was truly epic, filled with a number of major performances. Between Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum dropping 54 points against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets to Nikola Jokic's 46-point triple-double leading the Denver Nuggets in an overtime win, there was plenty to take note of.

Here are some of the top storylines from around the league with our NBA Notebook:

Jayson Tatum Drops 54 Points In Epic Duel

After a slow start to the season, the Boston Celtics have been one of the best teams in the NBA for some team. Need some convincing? Since starting the season 16-19, the C's have gone 23-8 over their last 31 games.

While some teams like the Phoenix Suns (six) and Dallas Mavericks (seven) have fewer losses than the Celtics during this span, the Celtics have posted a league-leading 11.7 net rating with a 103.5 defensive rating. During this stretch, Jayson Tatum (27.5 points) and Jaylen Brown (23.3 points) have combined to average 50.8 points per game.

The highlight of Tatum's season was dropping 54 points in a 126-120 win over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets. Getting to 54 points is one thing, but to do it while shooting 16-30 (53.3 percent) from the floor, 8-15 (53.3 percent) from deep and 14-17 (82.4 percent) from the line makes it all the more impressive.

“He’s reading the game the right way,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said, via The Athletic. “He’s letting the game come to him, and he’s picking his spots and he’s doing what he does. So for us and for Jayson, his growth is very, very important. And he’s been showing not just himself, but also us and everybody in the world that he knows what he wants to work on, and he’s doing it.

"He’s playing the game a lot smarter, and it’s showing.”

Tatum was intentional about making the game simpler as opposed to looking for a side-step 3 or turnaround jumper. He took the fight to Durant, who scored 37, on national television and came out with a victory.

Nikola Jokic Bolsters MVP Case

The reigning NBA MVP, Nikola Jokic, put on an incredible show for the Nuggets in the138-130 OT win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He scored 30 of his 46 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, and reached a triple-double with 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

“Just another reason, example, exhibition of why Nikola’s the MVP,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, via The Denver Post.

It wasn't just how Jokic dropped 30 points that made it so impressive. He did it while shooting 90 percent from the floor. As ESPN's Andrew Lopez wrote, that level of production hasn't been done since the great Kobe Bryant in his prime.

“I feel really comfortable taking and making or missing important shots,” Jokic said.

All season long, Jokic has been carrying this Nuggets team to success despite not having Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. playing in just nine games. There's optimism that both players will be back for the playoffs and, if so, watch out for Denver. In the meantime, bask in Jokic's greatness.

"What a luxury to have the MVP in an overtime game knowing you can just play through him," Malone said. "They double-teamed him, Monte Morris makes a big 3. It's just such a confidence that you have because you know in a close game he's just going to make the play again and again. For him to step up the way he did just speaks to his greatness."

It's not going to be easy to pick the MVP of this season. There are no shortage of intriguing options that make compelling cases, including Jokic.

RJ Barrett Has Found His Stride

Last season, the New York Knicks finished fourth in the Eastern Conference with Julius Randle leading the way. Fast forward to today, that progress has not been sustained. RJ Barrett has since emerged as the team's clear-cut top player amid the chaos.

In the Knicks' 116-93 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Barrett put up a solid 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Meanwhile, Randle shot 4-16 (25 percent) with 10 points.

With the Knicks being too far out of playoff contention to make meaningful ground, the rest of the season will largely be important for the development of Barrett. He's shown signs, averaging 23.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists over his last 26 games.

“When I had taken the job, and just talking to [Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski] about [Barrett], the way he talked about his makeup, he said you’re going to love him, you’re going to love coaching him and you’re going to love who he is,’’ Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said, via the New York Post. “He was a 100 percent correct. He’s even-keeled, doesn’t get too high or too low. And he’s driven.

“What we’re seeing with RJ is steady improvement. You look to where he is today versus even my two short years of being with him — I watched a lot of films from his rookie year. He’s made great strides and I think he’ll continue to make great strides because of who he is and how he approaches it.’’

There's a lot the Knicks still need to do to bolster the supporting cast. There's been a question about whether New York has a top star, but perhaps Barrett can develop into being one.