NBA Playoffs Are Near: 3 Things on the Dallas Mavs’ To-Do List

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks are pushing for their first NBA Playoffs since 2016. Sitting at 36-23 and seventh in the Western Conference, the Mavs are seven games ahead of the eighth-place Grizzlies and have all but punched their ticket.

The good news?

The 2019-20 Dallas squad has never been better. After their beat down of the rival San Antonio Spurs, the Mavs catapulted to 13 games over .500 for the first time this season. The Mavs are jelling at the right time, winning four of their last five games including three double-digit victories. The chemistry between Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis is bubbling, Seth Curry continues to be fire from beyond the arc and Tim Hardaway Jr. is stunning fans (and Mark Cuban) with his resurgence.

Bonus good news: 21 triple-doubles before 21 years old.

Doncic made history in his final game before celebrating his 21st Birthday on Friday. He tied Jason Kidd for the most triple-doubles in Mavs' franchise history, doing so in just 119 games. It took Jason Kidd 500 games to set the same record for Dallas. Plus he hit the milestone against the Spurs, which should be extra points.

There is a realistic chance that Dallas can ride the Doncic/Porzingis magic into better seeding and into taking some "AAC advantage'' (which hasn’t been much of an advantage - but more on that later). The Houston Rockets are currently fourth in the West and only two games ahead of the Mavs. The Utah Jazz and OKC Thunder also stand in the way.

The bad news?

Twenty-two games are left for the Mavs and their remaining schedule is no cakewalk. Four of their 11 home games are against opponents ahead of them in conference standings (Denver Nuggets, Rockets, Jazz, OKC). Mix in the Milwaukee Bucks and add a road trip to the L.A. Clippers and you’ve got a tough recipe that needs a sprinkle of Luka Magic and more.

“We’re going to be fighting to the last second of the last regular-season game and try to get as many wins as we can,'' Porzingis said. "And we’ll see where we end up at the end of the season. Our goal is the playoffs. That’s our mindset.”

In the video above, Mike Fisher and I break down the top three things the Mavs must address with the NBA playoffs looming.

1. Clean Bill of Health

The Mavs need Doncic’s ankle and Porzingis’ knee to be a non-factor heading into the most important stretch of their season. When asked about his thumb injury suffered at San Antonio, Doncic said he "didn't think it was serious." Also, Jalen Brunson is still out due to a sprained right shoulder.

2. Find the Third Option

Aside from Doncic and Porzingis, who can be the third guy that MFFL’s can count on? (Hardaway seems keen on providing that answer.)

3. Show Up at American Airlines Center

The fans at the AAC show up for their team night after night, earning the NBA’s longest sellout streak, yet the Mavs haven’t capitalized on their home advantage. Dallas must improve on its home record, which is barely over .500.