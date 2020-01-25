Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Mavs Step Back Podcast

NBA Trade Reaction: Mavs - Short on Bigs - Make Two Swaps, Get Center Willie Cauley-Stein

Mike Fisher

Shortly after the season-ending loss to injury of Dwight Powell, the Dallas Mavericks spent a justifiable moment in mourning before turning their attention to the business of manipulating their way to a replacement.

“Well,'' coach Rick Carlisle said on Thursday night, “We are running out of big men.”

Rick called it "a new reality.'' But a day later? Well, it's a "new-new reality,'' as suddenly on Friday the Mavs engineered a pair of NBA trades, culminating in the cupboard having been restocked with the acquisition of center Willy Cauley-Stein.

The 7-foot, 240-pound Cauley-Stein has been laboring for the woeful Warriors while averaging 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game with the Warriors during the 2019-20 season, appearing in 41 games and making 37 starts.

But during his time with the Sacramento Kings, he showed the ability to be a 10/7 guy - which is why, at 26, the Warriors thought him just promising enough to sign him a two-year $4.5 million contract (second year a player option.)

The Mavs acquisition cost them a second-round pick but not THE prized pick that originally belonged to the Warriors in the 2020 NBA Draft. Instead it’s another second rounder (originally belonging to Utah) that is shipped to The Bay.

Part of the Friday shuffle also included the giveaway of Isaiah Roby to OKC for G-League center Justin Patton, a move that was simply about clearing room for the bigger deal that was already in motion. (Patton will be waived.)

Dallas of course has no problem using Kristaps Porzingis at the 5. And Maxi Kleber and Boban Marjanovic are also helpers there. 

With the trade deadline looming on February 6, the Mavericks are not necessarily done chasing talent. What they’ve done here now is give up very little for a player in Cauley-Stein who is affordable (those are minimum-wage dollars), has starting experience, comes with virtually no downside ... and maybe wanted to be here all along?

The Mavs bet: WCS just might find needed inspiration playing for a contender in the first time in his pro career since being the No. 6 player taken in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doncic, Porzingis and the High-Powered Mavs Offense Out-Gun Blazers in Portland, 133-125

Doncic, Porzingis and the High-Powered Mavs Offense Out-Gun Blazers in Portland, 133-125

Dalton Trigg

by

BallisLife

Report: Mavs Interested in Danilo Gallanari; Wolves Decline Trade Offers for Covington

Report: Mavs Interested in Danilo Gallanari; Wolves Decline Trade Offers for Covington

Dalton Trigg

by

fitzmagic

Cauley-Stein is In And Mavs Dwight Powell is Down - But DP Will Come Back Stronger Than Ever, Just Watch

If Dwight Powell's work ethic has taught us anything, it's that he's up for a challenge and it just so happens he's now facing the biggest challenge of his career.

T.J. Macias

'A New Reality': Carlisle's Mavs - Without Dwight Powell and With NBA Trade Deadline Coming - Need Bigs

'A New Reality': Coach Rick Carlisle's Mavs - Without Dwight Powell and With NBA Trade Deadline Coming - Need Bigs

Mike Fisher

Mavs Step Back Podcast Episode 53: Losing Powell, Mavs NBA Trade Deadline Plans, and Playoff Projections with Bobby Karalla

Mavs Step Back Podcast Episode 53: Losing Powell, Mavs NBA Trade Deadline Plans, and Playoff Projections with Bobby Karalla

Dalton Trigg

'Slow' But 'Fast': Mavs Luka Doncic Named 2020 NBA All-Star Game Starter

Dallas Mavericks Standout Luka Doncic Has Been Announced as A 2020 NBA All-Star Game Starter

Mike Fisher

Powell Lost to Injury as Mavs Bullied by Clippers in 110-107 Home Loss

The return of Kristaps Porzingis wasn't enough for the Dallas Mavericks as their four-game winning streak came to an end in a 110-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Matt Galatzan

by

BallisLife

The Dehumanization of Delonte West

'My Multiple Personalities,' The Troubled Delonte West once told me, 'Are All Me.' But Now, The Former NBA Standout Is In Serious Psychological Trouble And The Victim of Public Dehumanization

Mike Fisher

by

BucksFan77

VIDEO: Coach Rick Carlisle Addresses Conditions of Former Mavs Delonte West and Chandler Parsons

VIDEO: Coach Rick Carlisle Addresses Conditions of Former Mavs Delonte West and Chandler Parsons

Mike Fisher

by

BallisLife

We Predicted Hardaway Would Be A Mavs Trade 'Bonus' - But We Didn't Envision This

Clippers at Mavs GAMEDAY: We Predicted Hardaway Would Be A Trade 'Bonus' When Dallas Got KP - But We Didn't Envision This

Dalton Trigg

by

JETLEE420