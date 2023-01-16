Mavs Remain Linked to Pistons’ Nerlens Noel Trade Talks

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks have once again been linked to Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel.

The Dallas Mavericks used their taxpayer mid-level exception to sign JaVale McGee to a three-year contract during free agency. Unfortunately, he has proven to be a non-factor so far and is often not even coming off the bench with DNP-CDs.

With the Mavs aspiring to pull off another lengthy postseason run, the team has to solidify its depth. The center position was thought of as needing a boost in terms of shot blocking and rebounding when McGee signed, but he has failed to provide that. Dallas could turn to other options ahead of the midseason trade deadline.

According to James Edwards of The Athletic, the Mavericks are among the teams "most engaged" with the Pistons in trade talks for Nerlens Noel. Other trade suitors include the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

Per league sources, the teams most engaged in talks with the Pistons about Noel to date are the Miami Heat, Denver Nuggets, and Dallas Mavericks.

Noel's career his productive final season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and his first campaign with the New York Knicks. Injuries have slowed him down and have often outright prevented him from appearing in games. He did have four blocks and three steals against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 11.

Noel is averaging only 11.8 minutes per game with the Pistons this season. During those minutes, he's averaging 2.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 0.8 blocks. He is averaging the fewest minutes of his nine-year NBA career. Edwards reported that both sides agree it's time to move on, but a buyout isn't on the table.

The two sides have agreed a deal would be best for both, but that doesn’t mean a trade will manifest before the Feb. 9 deadline. If a deal doesn’t materialize by then, per league sources, Noel, who has a team option for $9.6 million, isn’t looking to accept a buyout. It’s likely the Pistons will just go into the summer with the plan to not pick up Noel’s option or, if they do, use it to accommodate a trade, if one materializes.

Part of the concern with Noel is that his mobility as a center is supposed to be his greatest attribute. He's supposed to be able to cover a lot of ground in pick-and-roll coverage while being able to hold his own when switched onto perimeter players, in addition to being a help-side shot blocker and rim protector.

Noel is in the second year of a three-year, $27.7 million contract. However, the final year is a team option, presenting a possible trade suitor with a financial angle to a trade for him. If a team wants to clear spending obligations for the upcoming offseason, they could acquire him and later decline the option.

The Nuggets appear desperate for an upgrade at the backup center position. They have been strongly outscored by their opponents when Nikola Jokic heads to the bench with DeAndre Jordan proving to be a negative contributor. They do appear limited in trade options, making Noel a more viable target.

The Heat would benefit from engaging in a trade for another shot blocker for when Bam Adebayo is not on the floor. It just remains to be seen if they are going to be a team that Noel will be the option they push hard to pursue.

