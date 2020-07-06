DALLAS - Tim Hardaway Jr. seemed to express some reservations about the NBA's overall COVID-19-related circumstance before making clear his intention to be with his Dallas Mavericks as they prepare to move to the re-boot bubble in Orlando.

“When you have the opportunity to do the one thing that you love, you just go for it,” Hardaway said in a Zoom call on Monday with the DFW media. “The guys in our franchise, they’re following the rules and they’re staying safe and most importantly they’re still getting the workout in and making sure they’re ready to go when we get to Orlando.”

That remark, however, followed Hardaway saying, “I’m still up in the air right now, but I love the game of basketball ... When you have the opportunity to do the one thing you love, you just go for it.”

And the "up in the air'' phrase caused some to wonder if he's unsure of his plan. Two high-ranking Mavs officials, however, made clear to DallasBasketball.com following the Monday practice and the presser that Hardaway is "100-percent committed'' to being with the team as the NBA resumes its season ...

And good thing. Because behind Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, he figures to be Dallas' third-best weapon in its attempt to climb from the No. 7 spot in the West during the eight-game "seeding'' season and into the playoffs.

Also a good thing: Hardaway doesn't much care about the pecking order of importance.

“At this point, I just want to win. I don’t care,” Hardaway said, citing teammate Seth Curry as among those who can also step up into an important "third-banana role. “I’m just trying to go out there and produce as best I can.''

Hardaway added that as the rare Mav who has actually participated in the playoffs, his advice to Luke and KP is to simply "control what you can control.'' And even before the return to practice last week at Mavs HQ, his devotion to the cause here was also evident during the hiatus. He spoke about the techno-communication between the players and head coach Rick Carlisle, all designed to ensure ‘we’re all in this together.''

And Tim Hardaway Jr.'s intention is to be just that - 100 percent.