Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Hardaway: '100-Percent' Plans To 'Produce' For Mavs In Orlando

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Tim Hardaway Jr. seemed to express some reservations about the NBA's overall COVID-19-related circumstance before making clear his intention to be with his Dallas Mavericks as they prepare to move to the re-boot bubble in Orlando.

“When you have the opportunity to do the one thing that you love, you just go for it,” Hardaway said in a Zoom call on Monday with the DFW media. “The guys in our franchise, they’re following the rules and they’re staying safe and most importantly they’re still getting the workout in and making sure they’re ready to go when we get to Orlando.”

That remark, however, followed Hardaway saying, “I’m still up in the air right now, but I love the game of basketball ... When you have the opportunity to do the one thing you love, you just go for it.”

And the "up in the air'' phrase caused some to wonder if he's unsure of his plan. Two high-ranking Mavs officials, however, made clear to DallasBasketball.com following the Monday practice and the presser that Hardaway is "100-percent committed'' to being with the team as the NBA resumes its season ...

And good thing. Because behind Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, he figures to be Dallas' third-best weapon in its attempt to climb from the No. 7 spot in the West during the eight-game "seeding'' season and into the playoffs.

Also a good thing: Hardaway doesn't much care about the pecking order of importance.

“At this point, I just want to win. I don’t care,” Hardaway said, citing teammate Seth Curry as among those who can also step up into an important "third-banana role. “I’m just trying to go out there and produce as best I can.''

Hardaway added that as the rare Mav who has actually participated in the playoffs, his advice to Luke and KP is to simply "control what you can control.'' And even before the return to practice last week at Mavs HQ, his devotion to the cause here was also evident during the hiatus. He spoke about the techno-communication between the players and head coach Rick Carlisle, all designed to ensure ‘we’re all in this together.''

And Tim Hardaway Jr.'s intention is to be just that - 100 percent.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Luka & KP Mean Mavs Don't Need '3rd Star,' Says Kenny 'The Jet' Smith

The Stellar Presence of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis Means the Dallas Mavs Don't Need A '3rd Star,' Says NBA Analyst Kenny 'The Jet' Smith

Mike Fisher

Mavs Donuts: Dallas' 12 Biggest Questions In The NBA Bubble

Mavs Donuts: Asking, And Answering, Dallas' 12 Biggest Questions In The NBA Bubble

Mike Fisher

WATCH: Mavs 3 Prep Days - For 3 Scheduled NBA Bubble Scrimmages

WATCH: The Dallas Mavs Are Taking This NBA Weekend Off After 3 Days of Workouts Featuring Marksmanship, Weight Room Time And Confidence Building ... And Looking Forward to 3 Bubble Scrimmages

Mike Fisher

Porzingis on Mavs: 'We've Got Extra Juice - We're A Dangerous Team'

Kristaps Porzingis Thinks His Dallas Mavs Are Ready For the NBA Re-Boot, Saying, 'We've Got Extra Juice - We're A Dangerous Team'

Mike Fisher

Mavs Porzingis Among The NBA's Top 'MIP's' In The West

Dallas Mavericks Center Kristaps Porzingis Is Listed Among The NBA's Top 'MIP's' In The West

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic On COVID-19 Decision: 'I Never Hesitated; I Love Basketball'

Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Details His NBA COVID-19 Decision: 'I Never Hesitated; I Love Basketball' - And He Updates His Fitness And Readiness For the Orlando Bubble

Mike Fisher

Mavs' Luka Doncic Tied With Harden For Third-Best MVP Odds Heading Into Orlando

Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Was Having An Incredible Year Before The NBA's Hiatus, And Will Look To Continue That In Orlando Later This Month

Matt Galatzan

Coach Rick Carlisle Reveals His Dallas Mavericks' 3 Biggest Challenges In The NBA Bubble

Coach Rick Carlisle Reveals His Dallas Mavericks' 3 Biggest Challenges In The NBA Bubble

Mike Fisher

Can't Boban Simply Be Mavs No. 3 Center?

Amid Depth Concerns For The Dallas Mavericks In The NBA Re-Boot, Why Can't Boban Simply Be The No. 3 Center?

Mike Fisher

by

BD15BuzzerBeaters

VIDEO: Luka & Porzingis Lead Mavs Camp 2.0 Practice

VIDEO: Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis Lead The Dallas Mavs NBA Camp 2.0 Practice

Mike Fisher