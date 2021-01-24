OFFICIAL: Kristaps Porzingis OUT vs. Houston

After missing the first nine Dallas games recovering from right knee surgery, Porzingis is OUT vs. Houston.

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis won’t play vs. the Houston Rockets tonight as a precaution on a back-to-back. After missing the first nine Dallas games recovering from right knee surgery, Porzingis is averaging 22.8 points and 9.5 rebounds over his last four games.

The Mavs will certainly miss Porzingis, who has totaled 20-points or more in the last four games. It would have been his seventh game in 11 days since his season debut.

Also on the Mavs injury reporter, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, and Josh Richardson will all remain out due to health & safety protocols.

This will be the second matchup between Dallas and division foe Houston (5-9) this season, with the Rockets bringing in a revamped roster following the James Harden trade. Dallas won the first game vs. Houston on the second half of a back-to-back at the beginning of the month.

The Mavs (8-7) currently lead the Southwest division after a a 122-117 victory at San Antonio on Friday night. Luka Doncic lead the team with 36 points, missing a triple-double by one rebound. It’s the third time this season he’s missed a triple-double by one rebound or one assist.

Mavs coach Rick Carlisle on the importance of winning division games:

“There is meaning to having the best record in your division and having a good division record because it’s criteria for tiebreakers and stuff like that. They made sure as things have been re-aligned over the past several years that the divisional games still had an extra meaning. When you look at the standings in the West and how tight it is from top to bottom, tiebreakers are going to be extremely important come playoff time and when teams are getting ready for the play-in games and all that stuff.”