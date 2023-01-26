Magic's Mo Bamba Falling Out of Favor; Could Mavs Pursue Trade?

There are center depth concerns that the Dallas Mavericks face as both Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber are presently sidelined. Could they trade for Mo Bamba?

The Dallas Mavericks have become one of the top NBA teams to monitor ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. After losing seven of their previous 10 games entering Thursday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns, the state of affairs for the Mavs has trended toward the need for change.

A clear problem the Mavs face is a continually declining level of execution on defense. They allow 115.1 points per 100 possessions on the season, ranking 25th in the NBA. It has only worsened since the start of January, as they are giving up 120.9 points per 100 possessions during this span, ranking 28th in the league.

The Mavs have struggled to get the job done with Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood sidelined. With JaVale McGee essentially an unplayable option, could a move at the NBA trade deadline involve pursuing more depth at the center position?

One of the options that has recently emerged as being potentially available is Mo Bamba of the Orlando Magic. He doesn't have much of a role with his present team going forward. He's averaging only 17.2 minutes per game this season, but with the long awaited return of Jonathan Isaac after being sidelined for over 900 days, the team's frontcourt rotation is too crowded.

In the minutes that Bamba has received, he's averaged 7.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks. The general archetype that makes him potentially intriguing for the Mavs is a combination of basic 3-point shooting and shot blocking at the five. He is shooting 38.3 percent from the perimeter on 381 attempts since the start of the 2021-22 season.

With a 7-foot-10 wingspan, Bamba could be an intriguing development option if the Mavs have confidence in his potential. The lob catching potential of being the five in an offense being the beneficiary of Doncic's playmaking is something to think about in addition to the shot blocking and 3-point shooting ability.



There isn't a pressing need for the Magic to trade Bamba since they have an easy out for his contract. He signed a two-year deal worth $20.6 million with a non-guaranteed final year salary. He can be waived in the upcoming offseason without being owed anything. The contract structure should enable the Magic to move him without much issue.

In a recent hypothetical trade idea, NBA Analysis Network has the Mavs acquiring Bamba from the in exchange for Dwight Powell and a pair of future second-round picks. There wouldn't be any other players involved for either side to execute this swap. The Magic would take on under $1 million in additional salary.

For the Magic, they'd basically be taking on Powell's expiring contract as a means to acquire a pair of second-round picks. Powell is earning just under $11.1 million during the 2022-23 season, which is quite close to the $10.3 million that Bamba is currently receiving from Orlando.

Right now, the Mavs can hypothetically use Powell's expiring contract at the trade deadline as their best means for salary matching. However, parting with him without bringing back a center in some form makes the team even thinner at a position that has struggled to stay healthy.

The idea of adding another center with the physical tools for rim protection could be intriguing given the Mavs' appreciation of Kleber's fit alongside Wood. Adding a center with length like Bamba would enable Kleber to spend more time at the four, making Dallas a deeper team in a variety of ways. The forumula for adding is just doesn't present many great options.

One element of context to consider, Magic coach Jahmal Mosley is more than familiar with Powell from his time with the Mavs organization as an assistant on Rick Carlisle's staff. Perhaps the locker room leadership of Powell could be a helpful option to add into the mix, as the Magic build going forward.

