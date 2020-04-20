Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Prime Dirk + Luka Would've Equaled Jordan + Pippen, Cuban Says

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - We enjoyed the treat just as it happened, the passing of the torch from all-time great Dirk Nowitzki to his worthy successor in Luka Doncic, the two of them playing together during the 2018-19 Dallas Mavericks season.

But we cannot deny enjoying the contemplation of a Mark Cuban dream scenario.

“Oh my God,” Cuban said, via Gerard Borguet of FanSided, “We only got to see little glimpses when Dirk was at the end, which, could you imagine if they were both in their prime? Oh my goodness. That’s MJ and Scottie again.”

Cuban's praise is ... well, high. Was the now-retired Dirk ever on Michael Jordan's level? Nowitzki is one of the greatest NBA players of all time and for a period there from 2006 to 2011 was about as good as it gets.

But Dirk himself wouldn't dare make the argument that he was Michael Jordan's equal.

And is Luka the equivalent of Pippen? Completely different players, of course, but that's easier to buy, especially if we project Luka as a someday NBA MVP, as Dirk himself was.

But Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen teamed to lead the Chicago Bulls to six titles in the ’90s.

Would a Dirk-Luka combo - with both guys in their prime - have accomplished anything like that?

Maybe the best way to consider it is to plug Luka onto Dirk's teams in Dallas in the mid- to late-2000's. If a young Luka is at point guard for the 2006 Mavs in the NBA Finals against Miami, does Dallas win the series?

That's viable.

Do the 2011 win their title with Luka in the place of, say, Jason Kidd? Also viable.

And do the Dirk-Luka Mavs win more titles sandwiched in between those? The more we daydream, the more we start to see Cuban's point. Not six titles, no. But an even higher level of consistent contention? That seems very real.

As it is? We're fine with remembering the seven-foot German both as a virtually unstoppable force and as the guy who helped mentor Luka in that final season, averaging 7.3 points and 3.1 rebounds. And we're fine with remembering where Doncic started (winning Rookie of the Year by averaging 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists last season) ... and with contemplating the heights The Doncic Era might take us.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Satou Sabally 1-on-1: Dirk Gives 'Unicorn' Welcome To New DFW Star

Dirk Nowitzki Gives A 'Unicorn' Welcome To New Germany-to-DFW Basketball Star Satou Sabally of the WNBA's Dallas Wings, And We Go 1-on-1 With Her

Dorothy Gentry

Mavs Ex Josh Howard Chosen As First-Ever Coach at UNT Dallas

It's a New Challenge For Dallas Mavs Ex Josh Howard As He's Chosen As The First-Ever Coach at UNT Dallas

Mike Fisher

Silver Offers 'No Clarity' On NBA Return - A Hint At Complete Season Shutdown

Commissioner Adam Silver Says There Is 'No Clarity' On An NBA Return - Or Even On When Decisions Can Be Made. We Should Take That As A Hint That the 2019-20 NBA Season Might Be Over

Mike Fisher

DFW All-Time Top 10 Teams (And a Basketball Surprise No. 1)

Dallas Mavericks? Cowboys? Who Else? DFW All-Time Top 10 Teams (And a Basketball Surprise No. 1)

Richie Whitt

My 'Last Dance' with Michael Jordan and the Bulls - from A Mavs Angle

As 'The Last Dance' debuts on ESPN, I reflect on my one night around Michael Jordan and the circus that was the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls - From A Dallas Mavericks angle

Matthew Postins

WNBA Dallas Wings Draft 'Generational' Star in Germany's Satou Sabally

WNBA Dallas Wings Draft A 'Generational' Star in Satou Sabally, One of Three First-Rounders Coming to DFW

Dorothy Gentry

WNBA Ponders Hiatus Return; Will Cite Gianna Bryant As 'Honorary Draft Pick'

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert Discusses The League's Hiatus Return; On Thursday the WNBA Will Cite The Late Gianna Bryant and Two Others As 'Honorary Draft Picks'

Dorothy Gentry

Whitt's End: DFW Sports Radio Ratings, Dirk's Cards & Mavs Odds

Whitt's End: DFW Sports Radio Ratings, Dirk's Cards & Mavs Odds

Richie Whitt

Mavs Maxi Kleber Explains 'Call Me' & Talks NBA Hiatus

Dallas Mavericks German Big Man Maxi Kleber Explains His 'Call Me' Hand Signal and Talks NBA Hiatus

BriAmaranthus

Mavs 'Game 82 Day' Donuts - And They Rank As A Top-10 NBA Team

Dallas Mavericks 'What Should've Been Game 82 Day' Donuts - And They Rank As A Top-10 NBA Team

Mike Fisher