Luka Doncic Injury Setback? Mavs vs. Clippers GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks haven't won a game in over a week and somehow it feels like longer. The Mavs look to end a three-game skid on Tuesday night vs. the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. t's the final of two games in three days between the Mavs and Clippers. On Sunday, LA beat Dallas 97-91 and the loss dropped Dallas behind the Clippers in the Western Conference Standings (No. 5 and No. 4, respectively).

Mavs star Luka Doncic has been out for all three losses, dealing with sprains in his left ankle and left knee. Doncic is officially "questionable" for Tuesday's game, while reports from the DMN's Callie Caplan suggest that Doncic could have re-aggravated his knee at Mavs practice on Monday.

In the last three games, Jalen Brunson has taken over at starting point guard and scored 56 points, with 21 rebounds and 23 assists. Kristaps Porzingis has also upped his production in Doncic's absence, averaging 23 points in the last three games. Porzingis has scored 20 or more points in six-straight games, tied for the longest 20-point streak of his career.

FLASHBACK: The Mavs and Clippers met in the first round of the playoffs each of the last two years, and Los Angeles prevailed in both of those series after winning in six games in 2020 and in seven in 2021.

INJURY REPORT: Doncic (left knee and left ankle sprains) is questionable.

For LA: TBD

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (9-7) at LA CLIPPERS (10-7)

WHEN: Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 9:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: STAPLES Center (Los Angeles, CA)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

NEXT: The Mavs return to Dallas for a Saturday night battle vs. the Washington Wizards. Don't forget to circle Wednesday, Jan. 5 when the Mavs will retire Dirk Nowitzki’s No. 41 jersey.

FINAL WORD Jason Kidd on missing Doncic: “We’re learning to play without Luka. This team was built around Luka, so with Luka out we’re learning how to play... (On Sunday) he was a game-time decision. He was out there warming up. We’ll go through practice (Monday), see how he feels and hopefully he can go Tuesday.”