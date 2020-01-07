Dallas Basketball
Rumored Mavs Trade Target Andre Drummond Doesn't Want to 'Quit' On Pistons

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Is Andre Drummond the right trade target for the Dallas Mavericks? There is some debate about that. Does the Detroit Pistoons center want to be a trade target? His answer to the question leaves little debate there.

“I’m not a quitter, for one,” Drummond said per Nick Friedell of ESPN. “I was never brought up to be a quitter. If I start somewhere, I try to finish there, try to complete the mission, which is to win a championship here.''

The Pistons don't seem anywhere near making that dream a reality, though, and therefore have reportedly been engaged in talks with several teams regarding a deal involving the All-Star center. The Mavs continue to get mentioned in connection with Drummond, despite the organization's whispers to the contrary.

Drummond is a rebounding machine and a double-double guy who some think would be a fine complement to Dallas' lineup. A conflicting view is that he might clog up what the Mavs - with their "historically good offense'' - do with the basketball.

In any event, the Pistons seem to be going nowhere in the Eastern Conference playoff race, bobbing along at around 10 games below .500, while the Mavs could be a move away from being an even more serious contender as they bob along at around 10 games above .500.

As Drummond sits on a $29 million player option next season that allows him to leave Detroit for nothing, could he be a Mark Cuban "nuclear winter'' get?

Drummond himself swears he doesn't wish to be.

"It will never be me that wants to go anywhere,'' he said. "I love being here (in Detroit). I would love to play here the rest of my career.”

