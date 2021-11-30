Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    LISTEN: Do Mavs Need Trades - Right Now?

    Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks have stayed steady in the NBA's Western Conference standings despite having lost five games in six tries. Do trades need to be made in order for the Mavs to end up with home court this season?
    If you haven’t watched many Dallas Mavericks games this season, and you’re looking at today‘s Western Conference standings, you might be misled a little bit.

    Dallas, being led mostly by superstar Luka Doncic and, as of late, Kristaps Porzingis (injury update here) as well, is current sitting at No. 4 in the West. Make no mistake, that is a great thing to be able to say nearly 25 percent of the way through the season.

    However, the margin for error is so thin in those West standings that the Mavs, who have lost five of their last six games, must, in our opinion, look at making some trades to improve the roster while they have a chance to control their own destiny for home court advantage in this year’s postseason. 

    If they don’t? Well, then we're concerned this current brand of basketball could have the Mavs in the play-in tournament this year, or worse … missing the postseason all together if things don’t start trending upward soon.

    On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, hosts Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss the current state of the Mavericks. Although some of the Mavs’ role players should see improvement in their shooting percentages going forward, it hasn’t happened yet in nearly 20 games.

    What are the reasons for these extended shooting struggles? At what point does owner Mark Cuban or GM Nico Harrison say ‘enough is enough’ and shake up this current roster? Is the lack of high-quality bigs a more pressing issue than the rough shooting numbers?

    LISTEN: Do Mavs Need Trades - Right Now?

    All of that, as well as a brief look ahead to the upcoming two-game series against the New Orleans Pelicans, is discussed right here:

    jAs always, thanks for listening, and be sure to:

    • SUBSCRIBE to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on your favorite podcast platform. We're on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and many more platforms.
    • SUBSCRIBE to Mavs Step Back PREMIUM for even more Dallas Mavs content going forward. 

