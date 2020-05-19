Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Marion: If You Picked Heat Over Mavs You Were 'Full of S---'

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Conventional wisdom is that the 2011 Dallas Mavericks "shocked the world'' when they defeated LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. 

Shawn Marion thinks conventional wisdom is "full of s---.''

“Everybody that picked Miami to win it before it started, we was laughing,'' Marion says. "We thought y’all was full of shit, to be honest with you.''

To be fair to the rest of us, the Mavs - talented and pedigreed as they were, far beyond just superstar Dirk Nowitzki - knew what we were seeing. The Mavs finished that regular season with a lofty mark of 57-25, but once they entered the NBA Playoffs they struggled to overcome Portland ... causing many of us to assume they'd stumble against the regal Lakers. And then even after they swept the Lakers, well, we kind of figured OKC's Kevin Durant would end the fairy tale.

Westbrook. Harden. Durant. ... On the same team?!

But Dallas plowed its way to the Finals, with Dirk playing at a level as high as anyone in the world. And while the Heat had three "superstars'' in LeBron, Wade and Bosh, Dallas deserved/deserves credit for assembling a roster of "super supporting-cast members.''

Jason Kidd. Jason Terry. Tyson Chandler. Shawn Marion - none of them the very best in the league at their respective jobs, but collectively ... special. And, Marion says, very much aware that as a team keyed by older guys, this might mark their final shot.

“We knew our window of opportunity wasn’t opening,'' Marion says via Michael Lee of The Athletic. "It was closing.''

So Dirk was Dirk, Nowitzki winning Finals MVP by averaging 26 points, 9.7 rebounds and two assists per. And the Mavs won the series in six games. And The Matrix still doesn't understand why anybody was or is surprised.

"We was one of the three or four teams at the time, that going into the season, legitimately had a chance to win a championship,'' 'Trix says. "If you didn’t see that, I don’t know what the hell you was looking at. I guess you wasn’t looking at the TV.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Luka Doncic’s Contract, COVID-19 and the Cap

Mike Fisher

Mavs Cuban: NBA Season Should Start On Christmas

Dallas Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Has A Long-Held Thought About When The NBA Season Should Start - Merry Christmas!

Mike Fisher

Dennis Smith Jr. 1-on-1: Mavs Ex Responds To Derek Harper Analysis

Dennis Smith Jr. has been on a rollercoaster ride since being traded to the New York Knicks, but he's ready to move forward, and he's thankful to have the support of former Mavs and Knicks point guard, Derek Harper.

Dalton Trigg

NBA Draft 2020 Big Board 1.0 - Mavs Thoughts And Beyond

DallasBasketball.com Presents Our NBA Draft 2020 Big Board 1.0 - Dallas Mavs Thoughts And Beyond

Richard Stayman

'Rice & Sugar': WNBA's Ndour In Senegal Helping With COVID-19 Fight

Dallas Wings Player Astou Ndour Has Opened A Youth Foundation In Her Native Senegal; As She Prepares for the NBA Season, She's Also Back Home Helping in the COVID-19 Fight

Dorothy Gentry

LeBron Woulda been 'Best Ever' - in NFL?!

Mike Fisher

WNBA Star Sabally's Fave Cowboys Player? Her Boyfriend Jelks

Who Is WNBA Star Satou Sabally's Favorite Dallas Cowboys Player? Easy, Says the Dallas Wings Standout: Her Boyfriend

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: Would A Dallas Mavs NBA Title Mean An Asterisk?

Whitt's End: DFW Sports-Radio Ratings And Our Sports Notebook - Including How Few MVPs The Metroplex Has Produced and the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals Dream

Richie Whitt

Cuban, Stephen A. & Ludacris Speak to Class of 2020: 'You get to invent America 2.0'

Amid a COVID-19 induced lockdown, a dynamic cast of speakers (including Mark Cuban and Stephen A. Smith) from the sports, business and entertainment industries spoke at Natty Light’s 2020 Commencement Celebration.

BriAmaranthus

Mic'd Up NBA Players & Games Without Fans? What Mavs Vet J.J. Barea Thinks

How big of an impact an empty arena will make on the intensity of the game remains to be seen. But the Dallas Mavericks vet J.J. Barea shares his thoughts with DallasBasketball.com

BriAmaranthus