Source: Mavs New Coach Kidd ‘Visiting’ With Potential Staffers Barea & Terry

DALLAS - New Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has visited with former Dallas teammates J.J. Barea and Jason Terry about positions with their former club, a source close to the situation tells DallasBasketball.com.

Kidd on Friday agreed to replace Rick Carlisle as the Dallas head coach. Carlisle was of course in charge when Kidd, Terry and Barea helped Dirk Nowitzki’s Mavs capture the NBA title in 2011.

The ambitious Terry has gone public in his self-confidence as a coach. During a recent interview with CBS Sports Radio’s Zach Gelb, Terry expressed how he 'one-hundred percent' feels as though he could coach the Mavericks right now.

“One-hundred percent. That’s definitely on my bucket list and goals of dreams to come true. But when you put all the X’s and O’s aside, it’s about managing people. Are you a people person? Can you get people to buy in to your system and fight for one cause and the betterment of the team? For me, that’s kind of what I did my whole career. Selfless guy, sacrifice for the betterment of the team and always brought guys together.”

Terry - who sources tell DallasBasketball.com has a genuine interest in contributing to Dallas' new regime in some capacity - said he feels as though while X's and O's are important, the management of the personalities in a locker room is crucial. That's an area he feels he could excel at in the role as head coach for an NBA team.

There is a case to be made about the relatability and people management attributes being vital for whoever the Mavericks end up hiring on the staff. The management of Luka Doncic is critical here. It so happens Barea was the first Mav to befriend Doncic upon his arrival in Dallas.

Much attention has been placed on assistant coach Jamahl Mosley and his future. We don’t have answers there yet. Meanwhile, we’re told Michael Finley is to remain in management, working with new GM Nico Harrison.

Ultimately for Kidd and the Mavericks, the hires cannot be just about nostalgia. Barea and Terry (presently a University of Arizona assistant) need to bring their strengths to the interview table, and plan to do so.