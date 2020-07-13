Dallas Basketball
WATCH: Mavs Sunday Practice: Ramp-Up Goes Up To a '10'

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, intent on making sure his team's early work in the Orlando Bubble represents a "ramp-up,'' was turned up to "10'' during Sunday's workout.

"First day was, on a 1-to-10 scale, in terms of how hard we were going, about a "4,'' Carlisle said. "(Saturday) was probably about a 6 or 7. Today was a 9 or 10.''

The driving force of that effort, of course? Luka Doncic.

“He’s the on court leader of this team,'' Carlisle said. "There is no doubt about it ... It's a job he wants to have.''

Added the second-year star Doncic, reflecting on the Bubble experience: ''We're going to be together a lot. It's not bad.''

The Mavs, taking Carlisle's cues, are enjoying this COVID-19-forced experience. 'We have a young team,'' the coach said. "It's important that we're having fun.'

That "fun'' includes many much-publicized video happenings. But more subtly, it also includes the Mavs befriending their assigned bus driver - "He is into music,'' Carlisle said. "He's a 'jazzer' ... a cool dude'' - and making Monday day-off plans.

J.J. Barea, Seth Curry, assistant Darrell Armstrong and Carlisle have an 8:15 a.m. Monday tee time. And Doncic? "Fishing,'' said Luka, who brought the right gear for that pastime to Orlando. "I go out there every day.''

Some of the other NBA teams continue to gripe about the Orlando Bubble. That's not flying in Camp Carlisle. Said Boban Marjanovic: "Nothing weird so far. Food so far is good, I never complain. Room is good. Bed is great. I think I sleep better here than my bed at home.''

"I've felt all along, our vibe is good, our togetherness is good,'' Carlisle said. "We're learning to play together better all the time."

Maybe all the way up to a "10.''

