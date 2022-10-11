No. 1 Draft Prospect Victor Wembanyama's Connection with Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki

Although the Dallas Mavericks are thrilled they're no longer a bottom-dwelling team during the Luka Doncic era, one has to believe there are scouts within the organization wishing they had a shot at drafting No. 1 prospect Victor Wembanyama next summer.

Last week, Wembanyama put on a show in Las Vegas as his Metropolitans 92 took on No. 2 draft prospect Scoot Henderson and the G League ignite two times in four days. The hype from those games was something that hasn't been felt since LeBron James' high school days. Through both games Wembanyama put up 73 points in 70 minutes while displaying dynamic guard-like skills that shouldn't be possible for a 7-4 big man with an 8-foot wingspan.

Along with his raw talent and physical gifts, Wembanyama's mental approach to the game is something scouts are impressed with as well ... and that mental approach has apparently been enhanced by a familiar face that helped Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki for more than 20 years.

"Victor Wembanyama's serious approach to his stretching, flexibility and activation sessions should offer some comfort regarding his ability to avoid the catastrophic foot, back and knee injuries that have plagued other giants in his mold historically," said ESPN's draft analyst Jonathan Givony.

“After working with Dirk Nowitzki's longtime coach Holger Geschwindner, Wembanyama was encouraged to forgo a heavy weightlifting routine and let his frame fill out naturally, giving NBA teams and their army of performance and sports science doctors a near blank slate to work with."

Wembanyama still has a long way to go in order to live up to the hype that's been bestowed upon him, but he's on the right track by seeking out advice from the guy who helped Nowitzki reach his potential.