Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

WATCH: Mavs Flat-Footed Boban Blocks Dwight Howard

Mike Fisher

Toss LeBron James and Luka Doncic into a gym together and naturally all eyeballs will point themselves in their direction.

But Dwight Howard vs. Boban Marjanovic?

That's worth a glance or two as well, as established in Thursday's NBA Bubble scrimmage in Orlando pitting the Dallas Mavericks against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Howard - physically-imposing himself - twice tried to go up and over the 7-4, 290-pound Marjanovic during Thursday’s exhibition between the Lakers and the Mavs. But Boban swatted away his attempt with ease. 

Twice. 

Without leaving his feet.

It was all part of a 108-104 Dallas win in which Boban played a key role. He entered the NBA re-boot averaging just over nine minutes per game on the season, But he's also coming off that final night before the COVID-19 hiatus, a win over Denver in which he contributed gigantic numbers.

“With Dwight (Powell) being out and Willie Cauley-Stein not being here, (Marjanovic is) very much in the mix,” coach Rick Carlisle said of his third-string center after Boban's 17-point, 13-rebound effort here. “Coming off what he did in the Denver game (on Mar. 11) in the last game of the hiatus when he had 31 and 17, he’s showing what he can do.''

Maybe the best part of the sequence showcases one of the best part of Boban's sunny presence. The chemistry of the Mavs is one of the reasons they'll enter the re-boot at 40-27, in seventh in the West, with a real chance to elevate in the standings ...

Even as Boban can block shots without actually elevating at all.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Led by Doncic and Curry, Mavs Take Down Lakers in First 'NBA Bubble' Scrimmage, 108-104

Luka Doncic and Seth Curry put in a lot of work in a short amount of time, as the Dallas Mavericks took down LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers in their first NBA Bubble' scrimmage, 108-104.

Dalton Trigg

by

wyeager

Whitt's End: Mavs Review - LeBron Goes Gray, Luka Is OK

Whitt's End: A Dallas Mavs Bubble Scrimmage Review - LeBron Goes Gray, Luka Is OK - Tops Our DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

Key Mavs Look Sharper Than Expect In First Bubble Scrimmage, As Luka Gets A Scare

The Dallas Mavericks Hit The Floor For The First Time In 134 Days In Thursday, And The Results Were Much Different Than Expected

Matt Galatzan

Lakers vs. Mavs: Carlisle Playing-Time Plan For Luka? 'On Feel'

Just Before The Lakers vs. Mavs NBA Bubble Scrimmage Tipoff, Coach Rick Carlisle Talks 'Feel' In Regard Playing-Time Plan For Luka Doncic and Others

Mike Fisher

Mavs GAMEDAY: Scrimmage vs. The Star-Studded Lakers

Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY: A Televised Look Tonight Inside The Bubble - Scrimmage vs. The Star-Studded Lakers

BriAmaranthus

Mavs Step Back Pod: The 'Boys in Blue' are BACK

With the Dallas Mavericks set to play their first scrimmage on Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss what it's like to finally have NBA basketball back again, as well as a handful of other topics.

Dalton Trigg

Mavs Bubble Practice Report: 'It’s Time To See Where We Are'

Dallas Mavs NBA Bubble Practice Report: Amid Lakers Scrimmage Preparation, 'It’s Time To See Where We Are'

Mike Fisher

Betting On The Mavs? NBA Restart Offers Intriguing Wagers

Betting On The Dallas Mavs? If wagers are your thing, here are some more interesting ones in the NBA re-boot.

BriAmaranthus

Mavs Donuts: Luka Doncic And His Bubble Benefits In Chasing NBA Title

Dallas Mavs Bubble Donuts: The Amazing Luka Doncic And How to Navigate The Detours To His NBA Title

Richie Whitt

Can NBA Bubble Mean 'SuperTeam' Recruiting For Mavs?

The Dallas Mavericks are set to make some noise on the court once NBA play resumes for them on July 31st, but off the court, they’re also getting a chance to show future prospects just how fun it can be to be a part of the team’s tight-knit brotherhood.

Dalton Trigg

by

Marksmav's