WATCH: 'My Name Is Luka' Song Parodies And Celebrates Mavs Star Doncic

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who recently won NBA Player of the Month in the Western Conference, is a world-wide figure ... who is now the subject of a song from his native Slovenia that's about to go world-wide, too.

The new Doncic anthem, titled "My Name is Luka," comes to us via fellow Slovenian entertainer Klemen Slokonja, an actor, comedian and musical jokester.

Slakonja's song describes Doncic's journey from Slovenia to the NBA league with tons of hidden nuggets, sly references and pop-culture notes, including ties to Canadian rapper Drake, Bad Bunny (apparently a Doncic favorite listen), a GOAT, trick-shot players imitating Luka and Luka riding a unicorn to represents the connection with fellow Mavs star Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban is even caught up in the audio/visual fun.

Listen to and watch the hilarious anthem "My Name Is Luka," prepared by Slovenian actor Klemen Slakonja in honor of the greatness that is Luka Dončić, above.