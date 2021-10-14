    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsDBcom Boards
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Which Stars are Out? Mavs vs. Bucks Gameday

    Dallas will rest a few starters to conclude preseason play.
    Author:

    The Dallas Mavericks finished the 2021 preseason against the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on the road. After looking sharp and crushing the Charlotte Hornets, 127-59, the Mavs will rest a few stars to conclude the road trip. 

    INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Luka Dončić (rest), Tim Hardaway Jr. (rest), Kristaps Porzingis (rest), Reggie Bullock (not with the team), Tyrell Terry (not with the team) will all be out.

    Milwaukee has not submitted its player status yet. 

    FLASHBACK: Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd coached Milwaukee from 2014-18, posting a record of 139-152 (.478) with the franchise while leading the Bucks to multiple postseason appearances (2015, 2017)

    FUN FACT: Dallas' 68-point win over Charlotte in their third preseason game was the biggest preseason win by an NBA team over another NBA team since 1995.

    ODDS: The Mavs, Bucks odds have not been released yet. 

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_16948646_168388359_lowres
    Play

    Which Stars are Out? Mavs vs. Bucks Gameday

    Dallas will rest a few starters to conclude preseason play.

    33 seconds ago
    USATSI_16223051_168388359_lowres
    Play

    Kyrie Irving to Dallas for Kristaps Porzingis? Nah.

    Will the Nets and Kyrie Irving part ways sooner rather than later?

    14 minutes ago
    Jerry-West-Luka-Doncic-Kobe-Bryant-min
    Play

    Jerry West Comp: Doncic & Kobe & NBA Draft

    NBA legend Jerry West still "can't believe" that Luka Doncic landed third overall to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft.

    3 hours ago

    RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (3-0) at MILWAUKEE BUCKS (1-3)

    WHEN: Friday, October 15, 2021, at 7 p.m. CT

    LOCATION: Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee, WI)

    TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

    NEXT: The Mavericks' first regular-season game is Oct. 21 against the Atlanta Hawks.

    FINAL WORD: Center Dwight Powell after the Mavs blowout victory over the Charlotte Hornets:

    “I think one of the big focuses for us has been chemistry, moving the ball, sharing the ball. We have a lot of talented guys who can score in a lot of different ways. And obviously, Luka, even if he doesn’t make every single shot, the threat he presents is huge and that creates opportunities for everyone else. He affects the game in so many ways."

    USATSI_16948646_168388359_lowres
    News

    Which Stars are Out? Mavs vs. Bucks Gameday

    33 seconds ago
    USATSI_16223051_168388359_lowres
    News

    Kyrie Irving to Dallas for Kristaps Porzingis? Nah.

    14 minutes ago
    Jerry-West-Luka-Doncic-Kobe-Bryant-min
    News

    Jerry West Comp: Doncic & Kobe & NBA Draft

    3 hours ago
    A7E83321-50D5-406B-BB45-C98562F56642
    News

    ‘Same Category’: Tyler Herro’s Outrageous Claim About Luka Doncic

    46 minutes ago
    426FB076-349B-4C61-A861-36681386F27A
    News

    LISTEN: Mavs Preseason Positives & Roster Move Coming

    5 hours ago
    2019-20-NBA-MVP
    News

    What Are the Odds of Luka Doncic Winning MVP?

    6 hours ago
    NBA-news-Mark-Cuban-not-comfortable-with-return-to-practice-facility
    News

    Mavs' Cuban Passionately Explains Stance on Vaccination

    7 hours ago
    luka char
    News

    Luka's Mavs 'Dress for Success' in Crushing of Hornets

    19 hours ago