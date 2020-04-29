WATCH - Mavs Luka Doncic: Nike ‘Put Me In A Video Game!’

DALLAS - After officially signing with Jordan Brand back in December of last year, Mavs franchise star Luka Doncic is finally getting his first shoe release with the company. And it is coming this Thursday.

And along with it?

“They put me in a video game!” exclaimed the Dallas Mavericks MVP on Wednesday.

Nike.Com

The shoe, which is called the Doncic's Air Jordan 1 Mid: Mindfulness, is an Air Jordan 1 Mid-top, and is set to be released this Thursday at 9 am CT on Nike.com, Footlocker.com, and at House of Hoops Footlocker, per a release from Nike.com news.

Per the release, Nike describes the shoe as "A cool, tranquil palette of greens and violets characterizes the upper. Both heels feature the opaque phrases, "Breathe & Center" and "Center & Breathe."

This is the first release of a three shoe collection inspired by the pre-game rituals of the players involved. The other players getting releases include Britney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury and De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings, who will be sharing the same release, as well as Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Per Nike.com, The Fox and Griner release is scheduled to drop May 14th, and is "Outlined in Neptune Green, the Swoosh and the heel tab feature a lenticular design inspired by acoustic waveforms. An amplified design, using hotter reds and yellows, appears on the lateral forefoot and on the sock liner."

The Simmons variant is described by Nike as "The suede, cracked-gray upper is the canvas for two graphics and phrases on the shoe's lateral side — "Heart in the Game" on one, and "Pride & Passion" on the other. "Dedication" and "Motivation" read on the back heel tabs," and will drop a week later on May 21st.