Zion Can Play Vs. Luka's Mavs on Wednesday, Pelicans Say

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has said of Luka Doncic, "he's the 'meal ticket' - meaning Luka's health is of utmost concern. The New Orleans Pelicans feel the same way about rookie Zion Williamson, so wanting to watch his "load management'' is wise.

But playing him on Wednesday's nationally-televised Pels at Mavs game is more fun - and Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry suggested on Tuesday that the club is ready to allow Zion to play on back-to-backs.

Williamson played in Tuesday's home loss to the Pelicans, a 139=134 deciion in which he scored 25 points. And now comes a Wednesday visit, and, if the Pels are true to their word, an 8:30 tip at the AAC featuring last year's Rookie of the Year in Doncic and a sudden contender for this year's trophy in Zion.

It so happens that Williamson, coming off his knee injury, is a fan of Luka's game, recently terming Doncic a "walking triple-double'' capable of doing whatever it takes to win a game.

Williamson is of course capable of putting on quite a show, as in his 15 games he's at 24 points seven rebounds and two assists per. The Pels are 26-34, not yet good ... but far better and more compelling when Zion is on the floor, even if he will be monitored for minutes on Wednesday.

And of course Dallas, with a 37-25 record and a No. 7 slot in the NBA West standings, is far better and more compelling with Luka.

And the NBA? It's better thanks to the both of them.