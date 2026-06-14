2 Contending Teams Showing Trade Interest for Mavericks' Kyrie Irving

The Dallas Mavericks are not expected to trade Kyrie Irving this offseason. Since Masai Ujiri took over as team president and inserted Mike Schmitz as the general manager, they have been adamant that they want to see Kyrie Irving playing with Cooper Flagg next season. With how bad the playmaking was for the Mavs last season, that's very understandable.

Still, Ujiri saying that every decision they make moving forward will be about the future of the franchise has people wondering if they'd be open to trading the 9-time All-Star. Marc Stein has reported that they've been telling teams he's not available, but anything can change, and there are still teams showing interest.

In Marc Stein's latest report on Friday, he said, "Detroit and Minnesota are known to have Irving interest," while the Rockets have yet to send out any feelers.

Stein isn't the only one to say the Timberwolves are interested in Kyrie Irving, as Sam Amick and Eric Nehm of The Athletic reported that Tim Connelly has shown "some level of interest" in trading for Irving. They're looking for an upgrade in their backcourt to pair with Anthony Edwards, and Edwards has a lot of respect for Irving.

There are a lot of rumblings around the Timberwolves this offseason, as they're expected to make a big shakeup to their starting lineup. That could be Kyrie Irving, Ja Morant, or even Giannis Antetokounmpo, if they can make the salaries work. However, it takes two to tango, and the Mavericks may not be willing to dance in an Irving trade.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons just need more offensive firepower. Cade Cunningham can't be asked to do all of the creating, and while Daniss Jenkins was a revelation as a rookie, they'd ideally like him to be their third guard.

Nov 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

What Could Kyrie Irving Trades Look Like for Pistons, Timberwolves?

Any trade between the Mavericks and Timberwolves for Kyrie Irving would almost have to include Julius Randle to make the salary work. The trade I came up with was Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, who tore his Achilles tendon and will likely miss the entire 2026-27 season, for Irving and AJ Johnson. Dallas would like a draft pick or two to make it work, and they'd likely try to send Randle to a third team because he wouldn't fit the current construction of the roster whatsoever.

For a deal with Detroit, the projected trade I concocted was Kyrie Irving for Duncan Robinson, Isaiah Stewart, Caris LeVert, and multiple draft picks. That just doesn't feel like a good trade for the Mavs, as most of those players aren't needle-movers. It may be hard to talk the Pistons into putting someone like Ron Holland into that deal, but he may not even be worth prying out of Detroit.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.