Mavericks to Hire 2 New Coaches to Dusty May's Staff, Including Former Head Coach

Dusty May is a head coach in the NBA for the first time, as the Dallas Mavericks believe he'll be the perfect leader for the Cooper Flagg era. Since it's his first time, it's vital that he builds a quality staff.

NBA insider Marc Stein has been all over the Mavericks' new coaching staff as May fills out his bench. Legendary player development coach Phil Handy is believed to be a holdover, as is assistant coach Josh Broghamer.

According to Stein, the Mavericks are adding two coaches to May's staff: Willie Green and Joe Boylan. May is also trying to convince 16-year NBA veteran Garrett Temple to officially retire as a player to join the Mavs' coaching staff.

Here is a breakdown of each coach.

Nov 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Willie Green

Willie Green was most recently the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans, which is a very difficult place to win.

He turned a 12-year playing career into coaching, starting as a player development/assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors in the 2018-19 season. He then moved to the Phoenix Suns, where he was an assistant for two seasons.

Green was named the head coach of the Pelicans ahead of the 2021-22 season. They had a steady climb up, winning 36 games in his first year, 42 games in his second year, and 49 in his third. It was a steep fall-off, though, as they went just 21-61 in the 2024-25 season, then he was fired after a 2-10 start this past season.

Having a previous head coach on staff is huge, and it helps that Green is a former player, too.

Mar 22, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) and assistant coach Joe Boylan review game film before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Joe Boylan

Joe Boylan will actually be the head coach of the Mavs' Summer League team in Las Vegas next week.

He has bounced around the NBA and the D/G-League for the last 15 years, starting as a basketball operations assistant with the Maine Red Claws in the 2009-10 season.

Since then, he has been a video coordinator for the Boston Celtics (2010-11), a player development/assistant coach for the Warriors (2011-14), an assistant with the Grand Rapids Drive (2014-15), the associate head coach for the Iowa Wolves (2015-17), player development/assistant coach for the Pelicans (2018-20), assistant coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves (2021-2024), and an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies (2024-25).

According to his LinkedIn, he spent the last year as the founder of Cognition Coach, a company to help other coaches design practices and manage games.

The one key theme across both of these hires is player development, and that's something that will be paramount moving forward with the young pieces on the roster already.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.