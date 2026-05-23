Mavericks Linked To A Shocking Head Coaching Candidate No One Saw Coming

The Dallas Mavericks are looking for the next head coach of the franchise, with new team president Masai Ujiri leading the way. They decided to move on from Jason Kidd earlier this week, ending a five-year run with him as the head coach in Dallas, which saw an NBA Finals appearance in 2024.

Ujiri has said this will be a large search, as they don't want to leave any stone unturned. They want to make sure they're doing everything they can to find the best fit for the organization, and he will search every nook and cranny to find it, including women's college basketball.

Christian Clark of The Athletic was told by an NBA executive that "it wouldn’t be shocking if the Mavericks wanted to interview [Dawn] Staley," the head coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks. She has won two national championships in the last 10 seasons and has made the Final Four in each of the last four seasons.

Staley was interviewed for the New York Knicks job last year, and she said she would've taken it had she been offered, just to "break that door open" for women, especially since it was the New York Knicks. However, she didn't think the NBA was ready for a female coach at the time, and she was never offered the position.

When Ujiri was searching for a head coach for the Toronto Raptors a few years ago, he interviewed Becky Hammon, so he's more than willing to step outside the lines if he deems it to be the right opportunity.

Apr 5, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley looks on in the second half against the UCLA Bruins during the National Championship game of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Could Dawn Staley Be the Next Head Coach of the Dallas Mavericks?

We know Patrick Dumont, the governor of the Dallas Mavericks, likes to take big risks and home run swings while getting the best people possible to run his organization. Masai Ujiri wants to find the best possible fit, and he usually likes to find the next big name rather than chase an existing big name.

It would be a surprise if the Mavs went in Staley's direction. She may get an interview, but she was the first to admit that the NBA isn't ready for a woman coach yet.

A lot of coaches will jump at the opportunity to coach Cooper Flagg, as they should. Masai Ujiri will probably explore coaches out of a job, assistant coaches, European coaches, and college coaches to find the best fit.

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