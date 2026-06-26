Mavericks Owner 'Lost Confidence' in Jason Kidd, Leading to Firing

It has been over a month since the Dallas Mavericks let go of Jason Kidd as their head coach, as new team president Masai Ujiri decided it was best to clean house top to bottom. Kidd had just been handed a contract extension last year, but team governor Patrick Dumont was still comfortable giving up over $40 million to let Kidd walk.

That doesn't happen without Dumont losing faith in Kidd entirely. Dumont was talked into trading Luka Doncic in February of 2025, thinking that Jason Kidd could still coach a competent team, but Kidd went just 40-77 after the trade. That isn't good enough. While injuries are a big reason for that, Coach Kidd also just wasn't that good a coach.

Kidd rarely took the regular season seriously, constantly tinkering with lineups and rotations to experiment. He caught a lot of criticism early in the season for playing Cooper Flagg at point guard, which really bogged the offense down. While that helped Flagg's development, the offense mostly continued to suffer.

That wasn't all, though. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, a few different things led to the decision to move on, including his push to move into the front office.

"That didn't help his cause," MacMahon said when asked by D Magazine if Kidd's push to be in the front office led to his dismissal. "For whatever reason, I got the sense that Patrick Dumont just lost confidence and trust in him. And when Masai was hired, the decision was left up to Masai, and it was made very clear, like, 'Hey, if you want to move on J-Kidd... It's fine with me,' is kind of the gist I got."

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jason Kidd is a Rich Man, But Not a Coach Anymore

Coach Kidd was given over $40 million not to coach the Mavericks anymore. It seems like he may have been getting over coaching anyway, considering his desire to jump to the front office.

We know he won't be getting a head coaching job this offseason. The Mavericks were one of the last teams to hire their coach, and the last team, the Portland Trail Blazers, went with Micah Nori on a unique contract with multiple team options. Kidd was never going to accept an offer like that.

The Mavs have moved on to Dusty May, who comes over from Michigan after winning a national championship there this year. It's a calculated gamble for the Mavs, but one they think will pay off.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news.