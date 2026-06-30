Dallas Mavericks Reveal 2026 NBA Summer League Schedule

The Dallas Mavericks put together a notable haul during the 2026 NBA Draft, adding four new players to the roster. That includes a budding prospect who new head coach Dusty May is more than familiar with, as the Mavericks selected former Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. with the No. 9 pick.

It won't be long until Dallas fans get to watch their rookies in action for the first time. NBA Summer League is right around the corner, and the franchise will be among the participants in Las Vegas.

While the competition won't necessarily be comparable to what the Mavericks will face next season, this is an opportunity for the fresh faces to get their feet wet at the professional level.

Dallas is still in roster-building mode, so the next few weeks will be essential as far as making decisions on what the team will look like in 2026-27. Second-round picks Tobi Lawal and Vsevolod Ishchenko could play their way into standard contracts or two-way deals.

The Mavericks will have at least five games to evaluate their crop of summer league players. The details surrounding four of those contests were recently released by the franchise.

Summer League Schedule, Details For Dallas Mavericks

Jun 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; New Dallas Mavericks head coach Dusty May during an introductory press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Dallas is scheduled to tip off its summer league stint against the Golden State Warriors on July 9.

The Mavericks will also face the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Oklahoma City Thunder. All of those games will be held at the Thomas & Mack Center.

July 9 – Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors (6:00 PM CT on ESPN), Thomas & Mack Center

July 11 – Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers (9:00 PM CT on ESPN), Thomas & Mack Center

July 13 – Dallas Mavericks at Memphis Grizzlies (6:00 PM CT on ESPN), Thomas & Mack Center

July 16 – Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder (3:00 PM CT on Prime), Thomas & Mack Center

It's worth noting that Morez Johnson and Dusty May should be facing two of their fellow Wolverines who won the national championship, with Yaxel Lendeborg on the Warriors and Aday Mara on the Thunder.

The date for a fifth game has yet to be decided and will be determined based on the Mavericks' winning percentage. Consolation games are on the schedule for Friday and Saturday.

The Semifinals and championship game will both be held on Sunday.

Who Could Play For The Mavericks In Summer League?

Jun 25, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Morez Johnson Jr, the Mavericks first-round pick in the 2026 NBA draft holds his jersey during an introductory press conference at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Dallas hasn't released a roster for its expedition to Las Vegas at this time.

However, we already know that second-year guard Ryan Nembhard will participate. Nembhard is playing for Team Canada in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers until July 6, so the Mavericks may limit his action.

The four rookies - forward Morez Johnson Jr., guard Sergio De Larrea, forward Tobi Lawal, and Vsevolod Ishchenko - all figure to be in the mix.

Ishchenko is a potential stash option. Plus, it's worth noting that De Larrea recently wrapped up a Liga ACB Championship run with Valencia Basket on June 24.

Other names to monitor include AJ Johnson, who is entering his third year in the league and hasn't earned extensive playing time at the NBA level. Plus, Tyler Smith and John Poulakidas were on two-way contracts last year.

Neither player has established themselves as a for-sure piece for the future.

The Mavericks will likely put out a full summer league roster in the upcoming days.

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