Dallas Mavericks Sharpshooter Exploring European Opportunities

The Dallas Mavericks were one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA last year, but found someone late in the year to help them with that, as they signed John Poulakidas to a two-way contract.

Poulakidas played 13 games for the Mavericks at the end of the season, but managed to put up 77 three-point attempts in that time, making 31 for a 40.3% shooting percentage. Percentage-wise, he was the third-best shooter on the team behind Max Christie and Marvin Bagley III (who was mostly wide open and didn't take many).

Because of that strong performance, the Mavericks have decided to bring him back for another season on a two-way contract, making him the only player on a two-way contract they held over on the same deal.

Moussa Cisse entered restricted free agency, and the Mavs matched the New York Knicks' offer sheet for a partially guaranteed standard contract. Tyler Smith was waived after a poor showing at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, making room for second-round pick Tobi Lawal and former lottery pick Jett Howard for the remaining two-ways.

However, it doesn't seem like Poulakidas is planning for a long career in the NBA.

According to EuroHoops.net, Greek teams Olympiacos and Panathinaikos are both looking to sign the sharpshooter for next season.

Poulakidas, whose grandparents are all Greek, should be spending this season with the Mavericks, then could look to depart overseas for a bigger payday next season.

The Mavericks snagged Poulakidas from the San Diego Clippers, the G-League affiliate of the LA Clippers, who spent his entire four-year college career at Yale. He led the Ivy League in scoring as a senior at 19.4 PPG.

Apr 8, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard John Poulakidas (1) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could This Pave the Way for Vsevolod Ishchenko?

There was a rumor circulating early in the offseason that Poulakidas might jump to Europe early to open another two-way spot for second-round pick Vsevolod Ishchenko, but that didn't come to fruition yet.

Ishchenko, who had some exciting moments in the Summer League, is still under contract with his Russian team, and NBA rules prohibit teams from buying out players on international contracts to sign a two-way deal.

That would've made things tricky, as Ishchenko would've had to pay his entire salary back.

Instead, Ishchenko will stay in Russia this year, which will give him another year to develop his raw skills, and when Poulakidas likely goes to Greece next year, the Mavericks can find a way to bring Ishchenko over.

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