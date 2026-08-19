Mavericks Trade Acquisition to Miss FIBA Play With Injury, Camp Status in Question

The Dallas Mavericks are roughly a month away from starting training camp, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Because they're playing preseason games internationally, they get to start camp a few days early.

One player whose status is now in doubt for training camp is Santi Aldama, whom the Mavericks acquired in exchange for AJ Johnson, a heavily protected 2030 first-round pick from the Golden State Warriors, and two second-round picks.

They also received the draft rights to Tarik Biberovic in that trade, who will be coming from overseas.

Aldama had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on March 17th to address some discomfort in the trochlear part of the knee, which is where the patella slides into a groove at the end of the femur.

He is still recovering from that surgery, which is going to cause him to miss the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers for Spain this offseason, according to BasketNews.com.

Aldama only played in 43 games last year due to this ongoing knee issue, but he still managed to average 14.0 PPG and 6.7 RPG. The Mavericks hope he can provide additional shooting to their frontcourt as a versatile player who can play either big position.

Jan 6, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) reacts during the first quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The World Cup qualifiers begin next week, which will be less than a month out from training camp. However, according to Stein, the Mavericks are optimistic that Aldama will be fully recovered by the start of camp and be a full go.

While this is one fewer player that Mavericks fans will be able to watch until the season starts, first-round pick Sergio De Larrea is on the Spanish national team as well and is on the World Cup roster.

The Mavericks have added some international players this offseason after Nico Harrison jettisoned them all, so fans can get early looks at De Larrea and Tarik Biberovic (Turkey). Zaccharie Risacher will not be playing for France this month to focus on the upcoming season, but Biberovic and De Larrea are two players Mavericks fans are more interested in learning about.

Dwight Powell participated in training camp for Canada but won't play.

Jan 9, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) reacts with guard Cam Spencer (24) during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injury Bug Biting Mavericks Already?

The Mavericks will have a lot of players coming back from injury on top of Aldama's recovery.

Kyrie Irving should be ready to go for training camp, as he is now 16 months removed from tearing his ACL in March of 2025.

Dereck Lively II is still working his way back from foot surgery last year, and there haven't been any real updates on his status for training camp next month.

Other guys like Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington dealt with their fair share of injuries last year, but nothing is expected to linger this long. Gafford's injury stemmed from a training camp practice last year, so the Mavs are hoping to avoid that.