Dirk Nowitzki, Luka Doncic, Other Mavericks Greats React to Passing of Don Nelson

Hall-of-Fame coach and executive Don Nelson passed away Sunday morning after a complication from a recent stroke. Of his few stops in the NBA, his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks may be the most prominent.

Nelson was with the Mavericks from 1997 to 2005, reviving a franchise that was horrific throughout the 1990s. He had a legendary 1998 draft night, moving down the board to select Dirk Nowitzki, then swung another trade for Steve Nash.

Those two and Nelson's unorthodox style of play catapulted the Mavs to Western Conference contention within just a couple of years. Mavericks fans have Nelson to thank for the franchise being as strong as they were throughout the 2000s, even if he left after Nash left.

Many of those former Mavericks posted messages on social media when they learned about Nelson's passing. Here is a collection of those.

Dirk Nowitzki, Mavericks Forward 1998-2019

"Nellie… You didn't just draft me. You believed in me. You saw things in my game before I ever realized I could do them. I've said it a million times and I will always say it: I don't think my career could have turned out how it did without you being my first coach and giving me the freedom to play my game. I can only say THANK YOU. For everything.



RIP legend."

Nellie… You didn't just draft me. You believed in me. You saw things in my game before I ever realized I could do them. I've said it a million times and I will always say it: I don't think my career could have turned out how it did without you being my first coach and giving me… — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) August 9, 2026

Jason Kidd, Mavericks Guard 1994-1996, 2008-2012, Coach 2021-2025

"We lost one of the legends of the game today. Don Nelson was a great player, a coaching genius and a great person. He will truly be missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him and being impacted by his one-of-a-kind wisdom. May he rest in peace."

Kidd never actually played under Nelson, just missing out on his tenure on both sides of his Mavs playing career. However, Nelson's impact on the organization was significant.

Nick Van Exel, Mavericks Guard 2002-2003

"Nelly was the 1st nd only coach to say 'if you don’t shoot I’m taking you out.' Wasn’t afraid to try crazy lineups and the unconventional styles of play. Will be missed. RIH"

Michael Finley, Mavericks Forward 1996-2005, Executive 2017-present

"Rest in peace to the legendary Don Nelson!



"It's hard to put into words what Nellie meant to me and my career. He believed in me, challenged me, trusted me, and gave me the opportunity to grow into the player I became. His confidence in me at such an important time in my career changed the trajectory of my life, and for that I will always be grateful.



"Nellie was one of a kid. A basketball genius, an innovator, a competitor, and someone who saw the game differently than everyone else. I was blessed to play for him, learn from him, and experience firsthand what made him so special.



"Thank you, Coach, for believing in me and for the impact you had on my career and my life. Your influence will always be a part of my story.



"Rest easy, Nellie. Forever grateful."

Michael Redd, NBA Guard 2000-2012

"Nellie almost brought me to Dallas in 2002 when I was a restricted free agent. We'd nod and check in with each other here and there over the years after that. It was always love.



"As far as hoops, he saw stuff on a basketball court that the rest of us wouldn't catch onto for another twenty years. All that small ball and spacing the whole league runs today, he was ahead of his time.



"Prayers to his family."

Luka Doncic, Mavericks Guard 2018-2025

"It’s a sad day for basketball with the passing of Don Nelson.



"I have so much respect for him and everything he did for the game, especially the way he believed in international players. I’m grateful for the time I spent with him.



"Thinking of the entire Nelson family today. I loved getting to know you, Coach."

It’s a sad day for basketball with the passing of Don Nelson.



I have so much respect for him and everything he did for the game, especially the way he believed in international players. I’m grateful for the time I spent with him.



Thinking of the entire Nelson family today. I… pic.twitter.com/GqIobWNB9i — Luka Dončić (@lukadoncic) August 9, 2026

Doncic was a business partner with Don and Donnie Nelson as part of an Italian team that will be part of NBA Europe.

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