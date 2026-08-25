Former NBA Champion 'Couldn't Believe' How Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Looks After Injury

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving is now nearly 17 months removed from tearing his ACL against the Sacramento Kings in March of 2025.

While there was optimism that he could've returned in the 2025-26 season, the Mavericks were so bad that it made no sense to rush him back, letting him be fully healthy entering the 2026-27 season.

It's safe to say that it has been too long since fans have been able to watch Irving on the court, who remains one of the most exciting players in the league.

Some have wondered what he'll look like after his ACL injury, especially considering that he is 34 years old and relies on his quickness. According to former Denver Nuggets champion and current Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr., Irving should pick up right where he left off.

︀︀"I was hooping with him yesterday, and this is off of his ACL. That dude was so cold, bro. I couldn't believe how he was moving out there," Porter said on the "Curious Mike" podcast with Lonzo Ball, nearly in disbelief. "And he was getting to the lane, there's all [seven]-footers in there, and he somehow was with the left. Bro, it was nutty. It was crazy."

Michael Porter Jr. on playing with Kyrie Irving earlier this week:



“I was hooping with him yesterday and this is off of his ACL. That dude was so cold, bro. I couldn't believe how he was moving out there… Bro, it was nutty. It was crazy.”



(via https://t.co/ZldF3KAsI6) pic.twitter.com/rSJI9iZ4nS — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) August 25, 2026

Irving was playing some of the best basketball of his life prior to the injury, but he was also playing a heavy load of minutes, something the Mavericks will need to be wary of this season.

While Jason Kidd swore the increase in playing time didn't lead to the injury at the time, there's no way it didn't play some factor.

The Mavericks may decide to sit Irving in back-to-backs unless it starts getting late in the season and they're in the playoff race. Otherwise, they're not expected to be in the playoff conversation, currently expected to be just outside the Play-In Tournament picture.

Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the LA Clippers in an NBA Cup game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Kyrie Irving Fit With Cooper Flagg?

The big question moving forward is about Kyrie Irving's fit with Cooper Flagg, as every decision the franchise will make moving forward will be about Flagg and his timeline.

Irving is a tremendously gifted player with the ball in his hands, but Flagg also found a lot of success with the ball in his hands as the season progressed.

There will likely be an adjustment period as the two get used to playing with each other, but they're both capable of playing off the ball, and we've seen Irving do it at a high level with Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

However, if the Mavericks still aren't playing well by the trade deadline, there will be a lot of eyes in Dallas to see if they'd move Irving at that point.