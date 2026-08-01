NBA Thinks Dallas Mavericks Found Steal In Unheralded Trade Addition

The Dallas Mavericks were one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the NBA last season, and they've gone to great lengths to fix that.

They were able to add shooting to their frontcourt in what turned out to be a six-team trade, as they added Santi Aldama from the Memphis Grizzlies for the price of the heavily protected 2030 first-round pick from the Golden State Warriors, some second-round picks, and AJ Johnson.

As part of that trade, the Mavericks acquired the draft rights to Tarik Biberovic, the 56th overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. Soon after the trade, the Mavericks signed Biberovic to a two-year deal for $6 million, which has a team option on the second year.

Biberovic has been one of the best shooters in the world for the last few years, playing for Fenerbahce in Turkey. He has shot 43.6% from deep over the last three years (six total seasons) on high volume.

Because of that, people around the NBA think the Mavericks found a steal.

"Tarik Biberovic was a straight-up steal. He was the best volume shooter in Europe the last few years," an NBA overseas scout told Keith Smith of Spotrac during the Summer League.

Smith followed up that sentiment by saying, "Tarik Biberovic was a great get for Dallas. He’s an outstanding shooter and that should translate to the NBA right away."

The Mavericks were 29th in three-pointers made and 26th in three-point percentage last season. Adding Biberovic should go a long way to fixing that if his shooting translates as people expect it to.

Tarik Biberovic Could Make Klay Thompson Expendable

The Mavericks have to clear someone from the roster, and there has been no one more involved in rumors than Klay Thompson.

The Miami Heat have Thompson as their top priority as they look to add more shooting around Giannis Antetokounmpo, which could lead to Thompson being bought out or traded.

If Biberovic is able to contribute right away as a bench shooter, that would make it easier to move on from Thompson. Biberovic is going to be a lot cheaper, as he'll make just $3 million this year compared to Thompson's $17.46 million, and he has an additional cheaper year under team control.

While the Mavericks won't give Thompson away for free, having a shooter of this caliber could make it easier to move on.

The Mavs could always keep both as they look to add more shooting around Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving, but Thompson wants to win now, and the Mavericks likely won't be championship contenders this year.

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