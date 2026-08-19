Newest Mavericks Sharpshooter Ready for NBA Adjustment

The Dallas Mavericks made a solid move that snuck under the radar when they acquired the draft rights to Tarik Biberovic as part of a trade for Santi Aldama.

A lot of times, when you see a team acquire a player's draft rights for a late second-round pick from years ago, they never come over to the NBA from overseas.

That wasn't the case with Biberovic, as they were able to sign him to a two-year, $6 million deal with a team option in the second year to convince him to come over.

Biberovic has been one of the best three-point shooters in the world for the last few years, playing for Fenerbahce, shooting above 40% from deep in 5 of his last 6 seasons.

That will greatly benefit the Mavericks, who were one of the worst shooting teams in the NBA last year.

Now that he is signed, Biberovic spoke with Anadolu Agency about his jump to the NBA.

“This was my dream, and I am happy that I have finally been able to achieve it,” Biberovic said, via EuroHoops.net. “I am reaching the highest point of my career, but this is not the end—it is the beginning. I am entering a completely new world and opening a new page. I will start from scratch, work my way up step by step, and fight for everything. I want to earn as many minutes as possible, show my ability, and become one of the team’s most reliable players. My goal is to build a great career there.”

Biberovic was the 56th overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in 2023, but stayed overseas playing for Fenerbahce. His first NBA experience will be playing for the Mavericks, and he seems excited about this opportunity.

How Tarik Biberovic Fits With Dallas Mavericks

Listed at 6'5", Biberovic is likely going to be a shooting guard in the NBA. He's not a good enough ball-handler to play the point, and he's not quite big enough to play on the wing.

With Klay Thompson's future with the Mavericks in question, Biberovic could easily slide into that role as a pure knockdown shooter.

He'll have to contend for playing time with Max Christie and Sergio De Larrea, who can play either backcourt position, but he's a good enough shooter to get playing time right away.

Dusty May should have some fun designing sets to get a shooter like Biberovic open.

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