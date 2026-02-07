Another Mavericks-Spurs Matchup On Deck As Cooper Flagg Looks to Continue Hot Streak
The Dallas Mavericks have not had the season they expected, despite Cooper Flagg being even better than advertised as a rookie. He's been on an impressive streak recently, putting up 30+ points in each of the last four games. In those four games, he's been averaging 37.8 PPG, 9.3 RPG, and 4.5 APG while shooting 56.2% from the floor and 44.4% from three. And he has 7 blocks in those four games.
However, that strong stretch of games has come in the middle of a six-game losing streak for the Dallas Mavericks. They also made a big move in there, sending out Anthony Davis, among other pieces, to the Washington Wizards. More than anything, that trade gave them future flexibility, but it also gave them warm bodies. Tyus Jones, AJ Johnson, and Marvin Bagley III aren't world-beaters, but they can at least play games. Khris Middleton is still going through the process of the trade, and he may want a buyout.
The most recent loss was at home to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. Their next game is on the road on Saturday evening against the San Antonio Spurs. Dallas won't have another home game for three weeks, with the All-Star Break mixed in the middle of it. But these teams are going in opposite directions.
The Spurs sit second in the stacked Western Conference, while if the season ended today, the Mavericks would have the 7th-highest lottery odds. Both have superb young talents to build around, but the Spurs are much further along in their rebuild. Victor Wembanyama is now in his third year and has been able to grow with players like Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and Julian Champagnie. And then, they added veterans like Harrison Barnes and De'Aaron Fox, but they also had a lot more draft capital to use than the Mavs do for the future.
This is the third matchup of the season between these teams, and the Spurs won the first two. We'll see if the new additions will be able to add anything this time.
Date/Time: Saturday, February 7th, 5 p.m. CST
Where: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, Texas
Team Records: Mavericks 19-32, Spurs 35-16
TV/Streaming: Prime Video, KFAA, FanDuel Sports Network
Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks +10.5
Over/Under: 229.5
Moneyline: Spurs -390, Mavericks +310
