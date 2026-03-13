Mavericks Could Be Without Multiple Starters Due to Injury Against Cavaliers

The Dallas Mavericks are back at it on Friday night for the second night of a back-to-back to face the Cleveland Cavaliers. Dallas beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday on the road and will be back at home for this one game before flying to play Cleveland again on Sunday.

Beating the Grizzlies does not help the team's tanking chances, but with this being the second night of a back-to-back, Dallas could rest a few players who are playing through injuries.

It starts with Daniel Gafford, who is doubtful to play for rest. He has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury since training camp, but is finally starting to look like himself again. He had 22 points and 14 rebounds in the win over Memphis last night, and he also had 21 points and 11 rebounds on a perfect 10/10 shooting against the Raptors. He's had four straight double-doubles, and you can tell that he has some burst back.

Naji Marshall is questionable to play with soreness in his left foot. He was dealing with a finger injury a few weeks ago, but that seems to be past him. He has often been the Mavs' best player this season, but he has been struggling recently, to the point where he even posted on X that he may have lost his "mojo."

Mar 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) grabs a rebound against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Full Dallas Mavericks-Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Kyrie Irving is out for the season as he recovers from his torn ACL, which he suffered a little over a month ago. The decision was made to let him sit, as the Mavs are nowhere near contention, and there's no need to rush him back. As badly as the Mavs need a playmaking boost, there's no reason for him to play and get hurt again.

Dereck Lively II only played in 7 games this season before needing season-ending foot surgery. It was his third surgery on his foot in a calendar year.

Caleb Martin is probable with a left finger sprain. P.J. Washington is doubtful with right ankle soreness. All three players on two-way contracts (John Poulakidas, Tyler Smith, and Moussa Cisse) are also doubtful.

For the Cavaliers, they'll be without Max Strus (left foot surgery, Jones Fracture), Jarrett Allen (right knee tendonitis), and Tyrese Proctor (right quadricep strain). James Harden (right thumb fracture) and Keon Ellis (left index finger fracture) are available, while Sam Merrill (left hamstring tightness) is questionable).

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