While Reports Point Top Draft Prospect to Mavericks, Are We Sure They Want Him?

The start of the NBA Draft is now less than two weeks away, and it's going to be an important one for the Dallas Mavericks. They hold three picks, including the 9th and 30th overall picks in the first round. As they look to build around Cooper Flagg for the future, they know that they have to nail these selections.

There has been a lot of talk over the last week or so that Arizona guard Brayden Burries hasn't been working out for a lot of teams, with the thought being that his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, is trying to push Burries to the Mavs with the 9th pick.

It makes sense on paper. The Mavericks have a veteran lead guard in Kyrie Irving and a young superstar wing in Cooper Flagg. Burries would be able to slide in next to them as the shooting guard, but he's a good enough ball-handler to handle the ball in lineups without Irving and/or Flagg. He's also a decent defender, with teams looking to contend being confident he can handle himself on that end of the floor.

At 6'4", Burries has the size to play either backcourt position, and the Mavericks desperately need to upgrade their backcourt for the future. Irving is 34 years old and coming off an ACL injury. No one else in the backcourt, such as Ryan Nembhard or Max Christie, projects to be a starter on a contending team. They could be quality depth pieces, but they need to improve those positions for the long term.

However, with how quiet everything else has been with the Mavericks lately, it's strange that there's now a lot of noise around draft plans. We know this is being agent-controlled, but should we believe the Mavericks will follow suit?

Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) reacts after scoring a three-point field goal against the Purdue Boilermakers during a NCAA Tournament game Saturday, March 28, 2026 at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. Purdue fell to Arizona 79-64. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Are We Sure Mavericks Are Interested in Brayden Burries?

Rich Paul can view the Mavericks as the best for his client, and it makes a lot of sense. At the end of the day, the Mavericks are the ones deciding who is the best fit for their team, and they're going to keep that close until they make the selection.

They were quiet about hiring Masai Ujiri and Mike Schmitz, with basically no reports coming out about them until the hire was made. They were quiet about letting Jason Kidd go, despite rumblings that it may be a possibility; no one reported it as something they were seriously considering.

Again, these draft plans are absolutely coming out from the agent side, as teams want to work Burries out, but they're being turned down. That is as much speculation as anything. Burries could very well be a Maverick on June 23rd, and it would be a good fit, but there are a lot of talented guards projected to go in that range.

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