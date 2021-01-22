KAT As Mavs Trade Target?

The Step Back Podcast breaks down every detail of the Dallas Mavericks' 124-112 road win over the Indiana Pacers, including some outlandish takes on Josh Green and under-the-radar trade ideas such as Karl Anthony Towns and Talen Horton Tucker

The Dallas Mavericks’ win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night has produced many storylines.

Versatile big man Willie Cauley-Stein was awarded the Defensive Player of the Game Heavyweight Champion of the World Belt by coach Rick Carlisle. Kristaps Porzingis looked like his old self, posting season-high numbers, and Luka Doncic finished with yet another triple-double.

Rookie Josh Green (who was in the starting five) set career-highs, finishing with eight points, three assists, and six rebounds. Despite this, he is still receiving criticism for his subpar play this season averaging only 2.2 points. Is it time to panic regarding the No.18 draft pick?

In this episode, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan break down the Mavs' triumph over the Pacers. They argue that Green just needs time to develop as he adapts to his new teammates and the pace of his game.

Wednesday wasn’t all bad for Green, who mimicked Dirk Nowitzki with this shot:

Can the Mavs keep up this momentum when they face the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night? Who are Dallas’s overlooked targets? Let's talk about it.

