Mavs' Kyle Lowry Pursuit; How About A Myles Turner Trade?

As the NBA Draft got underway on Thursday night, expectations, at least when it came to actually drafting players, were already tempered for the Dallas Mavericks, as they didn't have any picks to use. That said, though, there were still some expectations that the Mavs would try to offload salary via trade, given that making a run at Kyle Lowry is their first priority according to multiple reports.

Instead, it was an extremely quiet night for Dallas with the exception of a few undrafted free agent signings to help fill out their Summer League roster. Was the lack pick pursuit in this draft due to the Mavs viewing their rookie class from last year as having a "redshirt" season? Was Dallas' potential trade flexibility hampered by Josh Richardson's decision to wait until August 1st? Perhaps, but there are still some salary-shedding moves that could be made before free agency begins.

On this special draft night edition of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg (@dalton_trigg) and Matt Galatzan (@Matt_Galatzan) are joined by their new co-host Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) to discuss the draft both broadly and from a Mavs' perspective. From there, the guys go over Dallas' pursuit of Lowry in free agency and potential fallback options in case he choses another destination. Would Lonzo Ball be a good fit in Dallas? New Orleans is likely to let him walk this summer. Could DeMar DeRozan fall into the Mavs' laps given that the Lakers just traded for Russell Westbrook? Could a potential Mavs trade for Myles Turner be more viable given what the Pacers did during the draft?

The Mavs might not end up executing their top options this offseason, but the front office must operate with urgency to add more talent around Luka Doncic anyway they can. Doncic is ready to win big now, and the team around him should be molded in a way that maximizes that for the foreseeable future.

