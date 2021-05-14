Mavs Step Back LIVE: NBA Standings Predictions - Then Doncic And Dallas In Playoffs

Luka Doncic breaks out of his recent funk, Mavs playoff matchups, our predictions on where Dallas will end up in the final standings, and much, much more!

The Dallas Mavericks are just two more regular season games away from the most exciting time of the year.

NBA playoff basketball on the horizon, and the Mavs currently control their own destiny for the 5th seed in the Western Conference after the Phoenix Suns narrowly defeated the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. Dallas can't clinch the 5th seed just yet, but a win over the Toronto Raptors tonight here at the AAC would clinch at least the 6th seed, meaning they would avoid the NBA's play-in tournament.

On this episode of Mavs Step Back LIVE, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss the Mavs' recent stretch of games, including the deflating blowout loss to the Grizzlies, followed by a resounding blowout win against the Pelicans on the very next night. After missing two weeks of play, Kristaps Porzingis returned to action against New Orleans and looked healthy, which is exactly what the Mavs wanted to see with the postseason about to start.

If the Mavs do avoid the play-in tournament, it will give Porzingis and the rest of the roster a week to recover before starting their playoff run.

From there, the guys talk about Luka Doncic finally breaking out of his recent funk, whether or not Maxi Kleber will ever return to his pre-Covid defensive form, J.J. Redick's heel keeping him out for at least the rest of the regular season, potential Mavs playoff matchups, our predictions on where the Mavs will end up in the final standings, and much, much more:

