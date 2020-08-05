Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mavs Step Back Pod: 'Halleluka!' - We Finally Have a Mavs Win in the Bubble!

Dalton Trigg

Finally... the Dallas Mavericks are officially in the 'Orlando Bubble' win column with a 114-110 overtime victory against the Sacramento Kings, thanks in large part to Luka Doncic's massive triple-double performance. After two straight duds, there's finally something to be positive about. Tune in to get your Mavs talk fix!

Welcome to the latest episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com/DallasBasketball.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

On this episode, the guys recap the Mavs' 114-110 overtime win over the Kings, which ended a two-game losing skid. With the win, the Mavs are still the only team in the entire NBA to have not lost three games in a row. Luka Doncic put up a monster performance in this one, scoring 34 points to go with 20 rebounds and 12 assists. Doncic became the youngest player to ever put up a 30-20-10 stat line. 

The guys then discuss how this Luka performance reminded them of some of Dirk Nowitzki's performances back in the day, where he would just seem to will the Mavs to victory at times. Also, is there any way the Mavs could upset the Clippers in the playoffs if Doncic is playing that way on a nightly basis? Catch all that Mavs talk and more right here:

You will be able to find each and every pod episode here at DBcom, but we are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Spotify, Anchor, Pocket Cast, and just about every other podcast site you can imagine.

We are also on Youtube now, and you can subscribe there as well! To make things better, once we get to 1,000 subscribers on Youtube, we can begin to bring you new live broadcasts, emergency podcasts, and a bunch of other really cool content on that platform.

Screenshot 2020-06-04 22.37.24

Oh, and did we mention that by taking 10 seconds to hit that 'subscribe' button, it automatically enters you for a chance to win two tickets to any Mavs game of your choice (whenever fans are allowed to attend games again, that is) when we reach our goal of 1,000 subscribers? It's a win-win situation for MFFL! We're over halfway there, so sign up while you can.

Always feel free to message us @StepBackMavs on Twitter with any Mavs-related questions you might have and it could end up being discussed on the pod!

Comments

Mavs Step Back Podcast

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Luka Doncic Is Kareem-Like In Dallas Mavs NBA Bubble OT Win Over Kings

Luka Doncic Is Kareem-Like In Dallas Mavs NBA Bubble OT Win Over Kings

Mike Fisher

Dallas Mavs Grab First Bubble Win, 114-110 Over Kings in OT

The Dallas Mavericks were able to grab their first taste of victory in the NBA Bubble on Tuesday afternoon, taking down the Sacramento Kings 114-110 in Overtime

Matt Galatzan

Good News and Bad News: MAVS GAMEDAY vs. Sacramanto Kings

GAMEDAY: Will the Dallas Mavericks get their first victory of the NBA restart vs. the Sacramento Kings?

BriAmaranthus

Mavs Solution: 'Less Fun - More Fundamentals'

The Dallas Mavericks Are Off To An 0-2 Start In The NBA Bubble. The Solution - 'Less Fun, More Fundamentals' - Is Within Luka Doncic's Reach

Richie Whitt

Mavs Donuts: We Must Quit Griping At NBA Refs, Says Porzingis

Mavs Monday Donuts: Kristaps Porzingis Admits Dallas Must Quit Griping At The NBA Referees

Mike Fisher

'Bubble Trouble': Doncic Shines, But Playoff-Bound Mavs Fall to Suns, 117-115

The Dallas Mavericks lost their second consecutive bubble game in heartbreaking fashion to the Phoenix Suns, 117-115, despite a dazzling performance from Luka Doncic.

Dalton Trigg

'I'm Not Worried,' Says Mavs Luka, Who Promises 'To Be Way Better'

'I'm Not Worried,' Says Dallas Mavs Star Luka Doncic After Bubble-Opening Loss As He Promises 'To Be Way Better'

Mike Fisher

Mavs GAMEDAY: Dallas vs Suns - Needing a Win in Prime Time

It's the Dallas Mavs vs. Phoenix Suns in prime time tonight - on Kristaps Porzingis' birthday - to wrap up he first weekend of the NBA restart in the 'bubble'

BriAmaranthus

Mavs Fall To Rockets 153-149 in OT Heartbreaker

The Dallas Mavericks faltered in their Orlando Bubble opening on Friday, losing in frustrating fashion to the Houston Rockets in OT

Matt Galatzan

by

MikeFisher

Seth Curry Vs. Trey Burke: Did Mavs Rely On The Wrong 'Little Scorer'?

Seth Curry Vs. Trey Burke: In Loss to Rockets, Did Carlisle's Dallas Mavs Rely On The Wrong 'Little Scorer'?

Mike Fisher