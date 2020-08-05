Finally... the Dallas Mavericks are officially in the 'Orlando Bubble' win column with a 114-110 overtime victory against the Sacramento Kings, thanks in large part to Luka Doncic's massive triple-double performance. After two straight duds, there's finally something to be positive about. Tune in to get your Mavs talk fix!

Welcome to the latest episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com/DallasBasketball.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

On this episode, the guys recap the Mavs' 114-110 overtime win over the Kings, which ended a two-game losing skid. With the win, the Mavs are still the only team in the entire NBA to have not lost three games in a row. Luka Doncic put up a monster performance in this one, scoring 34 points to go with 20 rebounds and 12 assists. Doncic became the youngest player to ever put up a 30-20-10 stat line.

The guys then discuss how this Luka performance reminded them of some of Dirk Nowitzki's performances back in the day, where he would just seem to will the Mavs to victory at times. Also, is there any way the Mavs could upset the Clippers in the playoffs if Doncic is playing that way on a nightly basis? Catch all that Mavs talk and more right here:

You will be able to find each and every pod episode here at DBcom, but we are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Spotify, Anchor, Pocket Cast, and just about every other podcast site you can imagine.

We are also on Youtube now, and you can subscribe there as well! To make things better, once we get to 1,000 subscribers on Youtube, we can begin to bring you new live broadcasts, emergency podcasts, and a bunch of other really cool content on that platform.

Oh, and did we mention that by taking 10 seconds to hit that 'subscribe' button, it automatically enters you for a chance to win two tickets to any Mavs game of your choice (whenever fans are allowed to attend games again, that is) when we reach our goal of 1,000 subscribers? It's a win-win situation for MFFL! We're over halfway there, so sign up while you can.

Always feel free to message us @StepBackMavs on Twitter with any Mavs-related questions you might have and it could end up being discussed on the pod!