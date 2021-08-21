Mavs LISTEN: High-Seed Luka & Dirk Jersey Retirement?

On Friday, the NBA released its entire schedule for the 2021-2022 season, and thanks to the continued greatness of young superstar Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks will be featured early and often in the national television spotlight.

Doncic and the Mavs will play 26 nationally televised games this upcoming season, and the team will also be featured on NBA Christmas night cap as they'll take on the Utah Jazz on the road. As another step towards getting things back to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic threw everything off course last season, the NBA went back to its 82-game schedule this season. It had been shortened to 72 games last season.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg, Matt Galatzan and Grant Afseth breakdown the Mavs' schedule from a number of interesting angles. After going through and discussing some of the most important stretches the Mavs will face next season, the guys then try to pinpoint when Dirk Nowitzki's No. 41 might finally be retired in the near future. From there, each host gives a prediction of how high they think Luka Doncic can carry this current Mavs roster in the Western Conference standings this season. Can Dallas become a Top-4 seed in the West for the first time in over a decade?

Let's talk about it:

